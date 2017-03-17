Signing Saturday at Branches Books

Vicki D. Thomas, author of The Long Dark Cloak, will be at Branches Books & Gift in Oakhurst (Old Mill Shopping Center), 1 - 3 p.m., Saturday, to sign her new book from the Relics Series.
In this first of a seven-book series, the young adult fantasy follows 13-year-old Ivan Kimble on his journey to search for his older brother in an ancient forest.
Strange and dangerous creatures hinder his mission to find his brother and to save the life of a revered Kingwood Oak. When war is declared in the forest, Ivan finds himself a reluctant hero to save his friends, the forest, and his own life.
Born in Wisconsin, Thomas graduated from the Minneapolis College of Art and Design, spending a year at The Rietveld Academy in Amsterdam, Holland, along with extensive traveling. She started a fashion illustration business in Los Angeles, advertising the new seasons’ fashions. Seventeen years later, she stepped away from the fashion field, married her long time sweetheart, and began fine art painting and teaching watercolor.
She has lived and worked in the Mariposa area for many years, and is well-known in the arts community.
Details: (559) 641-2019. www.branchesbooks.com. www.vickithomasauthor.com.
