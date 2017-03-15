Community View for week of March 16

The Coarsegold Rodeo Association recently made a $250 donation towards the Boys & Girls Club of Oakhurst’s new youth basketball program, with the check presented at Oak Creek Intermediate. The team, called Elevation, hopes to travel to five tournaments. “It’s a great opportunity for us to reach teens,” said Bob Macaulay, board president of the club. “We can get kids active every day, and keep it open to the whole community.” The team, which is looking for more players ages 11 to 15, and coaches, will travel to Clovis March 18 for its first tournament. “This completely validates the association’s mission statement to serve the youth of our mountain community,” said Anita Johnson, a board member of the Coarsegold Rodeo Association. Details and team signups: (559) 642-4600.
Mark Evan Smith
Sierra Star
The Manzanita Garden Club held its installation of officers luncheon last week. New officers from left, Treasurer Carol Witham, Secretary Joan Earnest, Historian Stella Pizelo, Vice President Carolyn Hoover, Vice President Alea Phipps, and President Rhonda Dewey. Not pictured: Catana Hawkins (publicity), Lori Peterson (membership), and Chris Sparks (vice president). For three decades, club members have worked year round, weather permitting, to weed, prune, purchase and plant trees or flowers, fertilize, and gopher hunt around the Oakhurst Branch Library.
Morgan Voorhis
Sierra Star
The winners of the Mountain Community Women Mardi Gras Best Bling and Best Mask contest held earlier this month are from left, Kae Walker and Darylsue Stephansen. The MCW event also offered a card party, luncheon and raffle prizes.
Submitted Photo
Jackie and Shad Gunderman are the new owners of Oakhurst Office Supply and Decor located on Golden Oak Drive, across the street from Western Sierra Nursery. The new owners greeted customers during a grand opening on March 4. The store provides a large variety of office supplies, business card printing and copy services. Jackie will also oversee the adjacent art gallery featuring the work of Mandy Brasa.
Brian Wilkinson
Sierra Star