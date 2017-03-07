Community View for week of March 9

On a very chilly morning, the 30th Annual Kids Day to benefit Valley Children’s Hospital got underway. Here Wells Fargo employees, from left, Gabby Love and Joanne Noonkester sell the special edition of The Fresno Bee at the highway 41/49 intersection. Love has participated in this fundraiser for five years and for Noonkester, it’s been at least 10. “We all know someone with a child who has been helped by Valley Children’s - a great organization - and we are very strong in our commitment to supporting this hospital and our community.” Over the 30-year span, Kids Day has raised more than $7.9 million. Volunteers came out in record numbers this year (7,000) to help in the fundraising goal of $625,000. “This day really illustrates the tremendous community support we’ve been able to grow and maintain over the years,” said Todd Suntrapak, Valley Children’s President and CEO. “There’s really no event like it, drawing so many people out in support of Valley Children’s. We’re really excited and grateful.”
Morgan Voorhis
Sierra Star
Voters turned out to cast their ballot March 7 on Measure L, a proposed 1% sales tax increase devoted to firefighting and law enforcement. This voter cast their ballot at the Oakhurst Community Center. Results of the election were not available at press time, but can be seen by going to www.sierrastar.com.
Mark Evan Smith
Sierra Star
Oakhurst Sierra Sunrise Rotarians met Mathew Silguero and his teacher, Kaylene Friesen, who said he was selected as Rotary Student of the Month for his strength of character and academic abilities. Silguero has a great outlook on life and overcomes difficulty with a positive attitude, and enjoys challenging himself with classes at Glacier Charter School and by taking long-distance courses online. He is also a talented TA (Teaching Assistant) in the Robotics Program, and finds time for training and being on-call with the Mariposa Search and Rescue Team. Silguero was presented a Rotary certificate and an Amazon gift card for $50 from Yosemite Bank. Mindy Klang, chairman of Rotary Student Recognition program noted that bringing talented, bright young people to the attention of business leaders has been ongoing for almost 30 years in the Rotary Club. It is not only good for students, but it reminds all of us that, “today’s students are awesome.”
Jackie Mallouf
Submitted Photo
Sunrise Rotarians met Coarsegold Elementary first-grader, Tinashe Marumbe and his teacher, Mrs. Fuson, who said that he was selected by for his enthusiasm and cheerfulness. He separates play time from class-time and says, “they are both fun.” He is also always ready to help others. Here Marumbe, center, poses with Mindy Klang, left, and his teacher, Mrs. Fusion. Marumbe was presented a Rotary certificate and a Branches Book Store $25 gift card by Mindy Klang, chairman of Rotary Student Recognition program, who said it;s an honor to bring talented, bright young people to the attention of businesses and professional leaders. “We have been conducting this program for almost thirty years in our club; it is not only good for students, but it reminds all of us that, today’s students are awesome.”
Jackie Mallouf
Submitted Photo
After winning their age divisions at the chapter and district level of the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contests, Jenna Kruz, 13, left, and Elsa Smock, 12, will participate in the March 18 regional/state final shoot off in Davis. A similar event will be held in Southern California and scores will be compared to determine the state boys and girls champions in each age division. The girls are representing the Knights of Columbus Bishop Steinbock Council of Oakhurst. Bishop John Barres of Allentown, Penn., a former collegiate basketball player at Princeton University, is a strong supporter of the contest. He sees the focus and discipline required to achieve athletic excellence as being valuable in the faith formation and character development of young people.
Submitted Photo