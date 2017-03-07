Celebrating Seuss

In honor of Dr. Seuss, Oakhurst’s First 5 celebrated Read Across America at the Children’s Museum of the Sierra last week.
Read Across America is held annually as a nationwide celebration with read-alouds, read-alongs and reading marathon activities to honor Seuss, born Dr. Theodor Geisel more than 100 years ago this month.
First 5 partnered with Branches Books to hold the event. Forty-five free books were handed out, Branches donated gift certificates to the bookstore, Head Start donated a backpack with school supplies and books, and First 5 paid admission to the museum for the first 75 children under age 5.
After the children had plenty of time to explore the interactive and imaginative activities the museum has to offer, Karen Weaver, early learning First 5 instructor, read Dr. Seuss’ I can read with my eyes shut to the large gathering.
So much fun was had by all that one little boy made it perfectly clear he wasn’t happy about leaving, kicking and screaming as his mother attempted to get him out the door and to the car.
“The first five years of a child’s life is extremely important,” Weaver said. “That’s when they absorb the most, so reading to them every day is fundamental to learning.”
The goal of First 5 is to enhance early childhood development and health care, as well as family involvement through advocating and supporting early intervention systems.
First 5 is located at 49169 Road 426 in Oakhurst, (559) 664-4198.
