Community View - week of March 2

Paxton Taylor, left, in a little moose hat, plays with a finger puppet book during Storytime and Sing-A-Long inside Branches Books and Gifts on Monday, Feb. 27. Rose Bethune, right, appears quite interested in the book, while Katie Bethune reads a story about superheroes to her son James in the background. Branches holds the free weekly event on Mondays at 10 a.m., where after a few stories, children sing to develop their use of language and social skills, owner Anne Driscoll said. “It’s a very nice way to start the week,” Driscoll said. “Everyone is invited to bring their children for a very fun morning.” Details: Branches Books and Gifts, (559) 641-2019.
Mark Evan Smith
Sierra Star
Making her fourth appearance, San Diego storyteller, Marilyn McPhie, will be one of six master tellers performing at the Mariposa Storytelling Festival’s Grand Finale Celebration, March 10-12. With her quick wit and humor, she quickly connects with her audience, bringing a special magic to her stories, which often come from surprising sources. She recently was honored by the Storytellers Association of California, receiving their 2017 Regional Gem Award, where she performed her hilarious Chocolate and Other Family Values. A Mariposa favorite, festival audiences are sure to also get a taste, or two, of Chocolate. Friday and Saturday’s events take place at Mariposa County High School, Sunday’s Pancake Bruch and Grand Finale Stories will be held at the Mariposa Senior Center. To purchase tickets online, mariposaartscouncil.org, or call the Mariposa County Arts Council at (209) 966-3155, or (800) 903-9936.
Submitted Photo
Submitted photo
What started as a hole in early February on the southbound side of Highway 41 in Fish Camp north of Tenaya Lodge later grew into a much larger break in the road. Caltrans spokesman Cory Burkarth said the highway had to be completely closed on Feb. 21 as the hole stretched into the center lane due to heavy storms. The highway remained closed by Feb. 28, and wasn’t expected to reopen until at least March 10. Drivers to Yosemite National Park are being detoured on Highway 49 to Highway 140 in Mariposa, which remains the only way into the park as of press time.
Cory Burkarth
Submitted photo