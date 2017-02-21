Community View - week of February 23

Donna Pride, right, was one of the top three sellers for London Properties in 2016 with more than $23 million in sold homes, all in her Mountain Area market. Her full time licensed assistant, Julie Phillips, was a crucial part of Pride’s success, Pride said, and was voted the top associate of the year by the company. Pride’s office is located at 40142 Highway 41 in Oakhurst, and she can be reached at (559) 642-3666.
Mark Evan Smith
Sierra Star
LEFT: New owners, from left, Alex Mears, Victor Sharma, Kenny Sharma, and Jazz Sharma bought the Old Corral Grocery & Tackle Shop recently. Kenny Sharma said when they all heard the Old Corral was closing, they decided to “take a chance” and purchase the store, which has been open at 41872 Road 222 in Oakhurst for more than 80 years. “We wanted to make sure this store stayed open for our customers,” Sharma said. “We’re going to have prices similar to those in Oakhurst so we can take care of people who live around here, and tourists, at a competitive rate.” Not pictured, Rachel Sharma, Victor’s wife and another co-owner of the store. Details: (559) 683-7414.
Mark Evan Smith
Sierra Star
The Soul Galaxy, a classic rock band, will perform 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24 in The Firehouse Lounge at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino. The Soul Galaxy is made up of some of Central California’s best musicians including guitarist Tim Hager and drummer Jon Kidd. Hager and Kidd create a large orchestrated sound out of just two voices, a djembe drum and an acoustic guitar. A protege of T-Bone Walker, Hager has flourished as a session player, writer and live performer. As a member of the Bay Area Rock Trio “The Bridge,” Hager and the band opened for Deep Purple and Robin Trower. Kidd is from LA where he worked with the industry’s finest musicians and producers. There is no cover charge for the performance. Details: Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, (559) 692-5200.
Submitted Photo
Making his fourth appearance at the Mariposa County Arts Council’s Storytelling Festival, storyteller David Novak is an on-stage wizard, spinning his tales with wild creativity, intelligence, and wit. He is highly prized for his ability to use his voice, facial expressions and body to bring ancient tales, classic myths, and original stories to life and enthrall audiences of all ages. The final Mariposa Storytelling Festival will be held March 10-12. Friday and Saturday’s events take place at Mariposa County High School, Sunday’s Pancake Brunch and Grand Finale Stories will be held at the Mariposa Senior Center. For tickets: mariposaartscouncil.org, or call the Mariposa County Arts Council at (209) 966-3155, or (800) 903-9936.
Submitted Photo