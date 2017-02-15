Three high-schoolers named ‘Good Citizens’

Three Mountain Area high school seniors were recognized as “Good Citizens” Sierra Foothills Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) at a Feb. 4 tea and ceremony.
Joel Bradshaw, a student at Glacier High School, was recipient of the chapter essay competition award. Also honored were Jordyn Samper, a senior at Minarets High School and Jennifer Springer, a Yosemite High School senior.
As the essay winner, Bradshaw was presented with a $125 check, Samper the first runner-up, received $100 and Springer received $75.
In all of the letters of recommendation written for these three seniors, there was a common theme: these are students who excel academically, are also leaders in various school and community organizations and activities.
“The nature of GHS’s program allows responsible, reliable and motivated students to pursue a wide variety of interests while earning their diploma and Joel certainly availed himself of the opportunity by exploring various languages including Hebrew and Spanish, taking part in the Advanced Robotics course, working part time and earning Vocational Ed credit, and playing various musical instruments and singing in a youth band all while maintaining a 4.0 GPA,” said teacher Kaylene Friesen in a letter of recommendation for Bradshaw.
In his award winning essay, Bradshaw said, “One very effective way to bring people together in order to bring about a combined action is service projects. Service projects, such as cleaning roadsides or building shelters, allow people to collaborate and bring about a result beneficial to either the community or the nation as a whole.”
The prompt for this year’s essay was: “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It: How do the combined actions of many good citizens keep our nation moving forward?”
Bradshaw plans to attend the Oregon Coast Culinary Institute in Coos Bay following high school graduation.
“Although I have not personally been involved in Jordyn’s equestrian work, I have recognized the foundational role that it plays in her life. She has described to me the rigorous process of breaking her own horse, a process she has dedicated much of her free time to over the course of the last year. This is something that I believe demonstrates the utmost dedication and ultimately passion for something that she loves. This dedication has led her to a variety of titles: 2015 State FFA Champion Barrel Racer, Minarets Equestrian Team Captain and founding member, and most recently, Miss Coarsegold Rodeo Queen,” said Perri Potigian, Samper’s AP English teacher.
Samper will attend Purdue University where she will pursue a career in animal science.
“The work ethic that she displays in my classroom shows a tremendous sense of determination, as well as a willingness to learn and improve. Jennifer frequently works beyond the requirements of the assignments, for the sake of reaching the individual goals that she has set for herself. She is an ideal student to teach because she is consistently focused, self-directed and high-achieving. Regardless of if she is traveling to an away game the night before to compete on Yosemite High School’s varsity girl’s tennis or soccer teams, or if she was working her after-school job, her assignments are turned in when they are due with insightful answers and meticulous detail,” said Kellie Solomon, a YHS English teacher in a letter of recommendation for Springer.
Springer served as president of the Associated Student Body this year and plans to attend California State University, Fresno, or St. Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Ind., next year.
The DAR has recognized students who demonstrate the qualities of good citizenship since 1934. Students who demonstrate the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities are chosen to represent their high schools by their teachers and peers.
