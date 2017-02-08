Community View - week of February 9

During the month of January 2017 Sullivan’s Tire Pros raised funds to support the Eastern Madera County SPCA. For each Bridgestone, Firestone, Continental and General tire sold, Sullivan’s Tire Pros made a donation. “Sullivan’s Tire Pros thanks our customers for their wonderful support of this initiative” said Diane Sullivan. “Together we raised $840 for the Eastern Madera County SPCA during the month of January.” Here owners Mike and Diane Sullivan with EMCSPCA board member Lyle Swanson. During each month of 2017 Sullivan’s Tire Pros and its customers will adopt and raise funds to support non- profit initiatives that focus on helping our military members, veterans or that supports community initiatives such as the EMCSPCA. Sullivan’s Tire Pros (Tires & Auto Repair), a locally-owned auto repair facility in Oakhurst, is dedicated to premier service, customer education, and community service. For the month of February, Sullivan’s will raise funds for a March Washington D.C. trip by Minarets students. See sullivanstirepros.net.
Submitted Photo
Sadie Didrickson, left, and Katie Ingram, both 2nd grade students at Wasuma Elementary School, make valentines inside Leslie Peterson’s class to be mailed to active duty soldiers Feb. 6. “They do so much for our country we thought it’d be nice to do something for them,” Ingram said.
Mark Evan Smith
Sierra Star
Noah Maddaus, a second grade student at Wasuma Elementary School, colors a valentine inside Leslie Peterson’s class for delivery to an active duty veteran.
Mark Evan Smith
Sierra Star
Adam Quigley and Karli Seals hold up their finished valentines inside Leslie Peterson’s 2nd grade classroom at Wasuma Elementary School.
Mark Evan Smith
Sierra Star
Kyle Boten holds up his finished valentine to send to a soldier from inside Leslie Peterson’s 2nd grade class at Wasuma Elementary School.
Mark Evan Smith
Sierra Star
Gabe Neeley, a 2nd grade student at Wasuma Elementary School, is all smiles as, with some help from volunteer Gary Smalz, he makes a valentine to be sent to a soldier for Valentine’s Day.
Mark Evan Smith
Sierra Star
Gary Smalz, a parent volunteering in Peterson’s classroom at Wasuma, paints the hands of Jason Harders, left, and Gabe Neeley in red and pink so they can make hearts to put on valentines to send to active duty soldiers.
Mark Evan Smith
Sierra Star
Yosemite High School’s Advanced Theatre Arts class will present three one-act plays, scenes and monologues, 6 p.m., Feb. 17, in the YHS theatre. Pictured here, from left, are YHS juniors Jack Rice, Ben Johnson and Jacob Pitkanen in a scene from Mere Mortals, a play about three construction workers having lunch on the 50th floor of a skyscraper they’re building. “I’m calling the evening ‘In Process,’ which includes material that the students will have just performed at the Lenaea High School Theater Festival in Folsom,” said Theatre Arts Teacher Lars Thorson. “This is the largest high school theater festival in California with more than 60 high schools participating.” Admission to ‘In Process’ is free. Details: (559) 683-4667 ext. 256.
Submitted Photo