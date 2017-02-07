Counting to 100

For kindergartners through second graders, the magic number was 100, and their imaginations ran wild.
Whether it was 100 miniature pom-poms taking shape as a spider, red gummy hearts as raindrops, a tree house made of toothpicks, a Popsicle stick helicopter, geometric shapes made of pasta shells or fruit loops, the Oakhurst Elementary students had tons of fun celebrating the 100th day of school, Feb. 1, with inventive math projects.
There were penny t-shirts, Legos stacked high, shapes made from 100 Band-Aids, and a tempting tootsie roll wreath - which may have been minus one tootsie roll found in a student’s hand.
This annual event made for an entertaining milestone for younger students as they graduated (in a sense) from the tens column to the hundreds column.
“When I walked around and looked at these projects, I thought to myself, wow, how clever, as I hadn’t thought of that,” OES Principal Kathleen Murphy said. “I’m just astounded and amazed at the creativity of our students.”
