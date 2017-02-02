Get ready for laughs at the Pines Resort Feb. 18

The Pines Resort at Bass Lake will host a comedy show Feb. 18 with a selection of California based comics sure to leave audiences laughing.
Doors will open at 7 p.m., with the show scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Tickets will be available for sale at the door for $10, provided any are still available. The show is intended for mature audiences 18 years or older.
The Pines Resort is located at 54449 Road 432 in Bass Lake. For ticket information, call 1-800-350-7463 or visit www.basslakecomedyshowfeb18.eventbrite.com.
Torio Van Grol
Torio Van Grol performs regularly at two of San Francisco’s premier comedy showcases. You can see him every Wednesday at The Tabernacle, and every Thursday at The Mission Position. In 2016, he was listed as one of the Bay Area’s best stand-up comedians by SFist. He won the title, “Best Joke of 2015” by the award-winning SF blog Courting Comedy. Torio has performed at SF Sketchfest for the past two years, as well as many other comedy festivals including the 10,000 Laughs Festival, Santa Cruz Fringe Festival and more.
Jaime Fernandez
Jaime Fernandez is a Sacramento-based stand-up comedian who has performed all over Northern California and beyond. Her dark, personal, and deeply unique perspective on trains, boys, and cupcakes has made her a fan favorite at clubs and venues throughout the region. Jaime has opened for Gina Yashere, Ms. Pat, David Huntsberger, Sasheer Zamata and more. She performs regularly at both Sacramento Comedy Spot and San Francisco Punch Line.
Anthony K
Born in San Jose and raised in Ceres (just outside of Modesto), Anthony K. is an up-an-coming comedian with knockout power, who punches above his weight. He regularly headlines at Laughs Unlimited in Sacramento and Tommy T’s in both Rancho Cordova and Pleasanton, and enjoys regular play on Pandora Internet Radio. Anthony K is proud to have featured for comedic heavyweights like “The Pit Bull of Comedy” Bobby Slayton, Rich Vos, Deon Cole and Craig Shoemaker. A top 5 finalist in the largest comedy festival in the US (Big Sky Comedy Festival) , A finalist in the San Francisco International Comedy Competition, A 2011 MAMA (Modesto Area Music Awards) winner, he has also recently filmed for Comedy.TV.
A west coast comic with an east coast sensibility, he credits comedians like Chris Rock, Patrice O’Neal and Roseanne Barr for their influence on his work. His style is raw and grating but relatable, like a sandblaster, or your first divorce. His ability to pull humor out of everyday life and its stumbling blocks makes for an uproarious evening of laughter and cutting loose.
Alfonso Portela
Alfonso Portela is a stand-up comedian from Sacramento. He’s been described as a “total babe who should have more confidence” by his sister who has been described as “making me uncomfortable, but thanks for the compliment I guess” by Alfonso. Much like his many tastes in shaving creams, his comedy encompasses a variety of styles from short, clever jokes to elaborate and animated vignettes. He’s performed at the Savage Henry Comedy Festival, the Sacramento Comedy Festival (where he won the title of Best New Comedian), the San Francisco Punch Line (where no such title exists) and other buildings.
