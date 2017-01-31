Tickets going fast for Golden Chain Theatre dinner-show

Tickets are going fast for the Golden Chain Theatre’s Feb. 17 - 19 performance of the comedy murder mystery dinner-show Murder at the Cafe Noir.
The play, directed by Jennifer Janine (Piccolotti), is a spoof of the black-and-white Humphry Bogart and Robert Mitchum movies of the 1940s.
“Golden Chain Theatre guests can prepare for a raucous, lovely evening with some very shady characters,” Janine said.
The show is rated PG13, intended for an adult audience.
Janine added that show attendees will have the opportunity to guess “who dunnit,” with a winner each evening chosen from those who guess correctly.
Guests will be served a three-course meal by An Event to Remember. Cocktail hour at 6 p.m. with show at 7.
Tickets: Tickets are $47 per person and may be purchased online at www.goldenchaintheatre.org or by calling (559) 683-7112. Tickets purchased prior to Valentine’s Day will receive an email on Valentine’s Day that can be printed out and shared with a special sweetheart.
