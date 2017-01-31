Grab a Thin Mint, Peanut Butter Pattie, and other Girl Scout cookies starting Super Bowl Sunday

Just when you thought your Super Bowl party couldn’t get any better, Girl Scouts of Central California South decided to up the game with Girl Scout Cookies.
Beginning Sunday, Feb. 5 through Sunday, March 19, cookies will be sold in celebration of 100 years since the first known Girl Scout cookie sale.
Girl Scouts will be selling to neighbors and friends until February 17. Then from Friday, Feb. 17 through Sunday, March 19, Girl Scouts will have booths set up at stores around town, selling Peanut Butter Patties, Lemonades, Caramel deLites, Thanks-a-lots, Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Shortbread cookies and more for $5 per package.
With each package of cookies sold, Girl Scouts not only better their decision making, goal setting, money management, and other invaluable life and business skills, but 100% of the money they raise stays local and goes toward future projects and adventures of the girls’ choosing.
Before you bite into that Thin Mint on game day, here are a few other things you need to know:
Mega-Drop
Every great season needs something to kick it off. On Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., hundreds of thousands of Girl Scout cookies will be unloaded from trucks at the Trinity Lutheran Church on N. Cedar Ave. in Fresno in preparation for the beginning of cookie sales on Sunday, Feb. 5. Girl Scouts of Central California South needs as many volunteers as possible to help.
To volunteer contact Josue Gutierrez at (559) 291-5078 ext. 132 or jgutierrez@girlscoutsccs.org.
A new cookie
In celebration of our 100th year selling cookies, Girl Scouts is introducing a new flavor. The new Girl Scout S’mores Cookie is a token to celebrate Girl Scouts and their long tradition with the beloved campfire treat. The new graham cookie is double-dipped in crème icing and a delicious chocolate coating, and did we mention it is also vegan?
Cookie Share Program
The Cookie Share Program is a way for Girl Scouts and community members to provide support to local military veterans and active duty service men and women, as well as those benefitting from local food pantries. Please help out by purchasing an extra box of Girl Scout cookies for Girl Scouts of Central California South to donate. Your gift will be greatly appreciated.
For more information regarding Girl Scout cookies contact jevans@girlscoutsccs.org or visit our website atwww.girlscoutsccs.org.
Girl Scouts
