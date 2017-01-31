Community View - week of February 2

In 2016, EYE-Q Vision Care chose Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Fresno and Madera Counties as the beneficiary of their voluntary staff-giving campaign. Each year, EYE-Q chooses an area non-profit in which employees are able to pull a specified amount from each paycheck to go toward the lump sum donation. “CASA provides a vital service to children in the foster care system,“ said Alberto Holguin, EYE-Q staff member. “Personalized attention from CASA volunteers fills the need that the foster care system is unable to fill. It’s a life-changing resource for our children ....” Here, from left, are EYE-Q CEO Julie Cleeland, Curtis Bustamante, Alberto Holguin, CASA’s Executive Director Nathan Lee, Amanda Boleky, Sandy Rodriguez, Danny Santos and Derek McCullough. “What EYE-Q’s donation represents is the spirit we need in support of CASA in our community,” Lee said. “If we spread out responsibility among many people, everybody can get the joy of helping. The fact that EYE-Q does this together means a lot. It’s a great boost.“ CASA serves about 200 children daily, but even more are waiting. Studies show that children with CASA advocates spend much less time in foster care. Thus, the courts have requested more trained advocates to serve up to 700 children annually. Details: casafresnomadera.org.
Submitted Photo
Larry Nunes, left, and Tyler Sweat crack some crab at Sierra Seafood Specialties before the annual Oakhurst Sierra Rotary Crab Feed at the Oakhurst Community Center on Saturday, Feb. 4. Tickets are $45 for all-you-can-eat crab, salad, garlic bread, spaghetti, and dessert. Doors open at 5 p.m., with all proceeds going towards area scholarships and community projects. Details: Doug Dearing, (559) 658-0300.
Mark Evan Smith
Sierra Star
Badger wrestler Noah Williams (171 pound class) wins by pin over Vicente Espinoza of Liberty-Madera Ranchos during a three-way match at Yosemite High School Jan. 26. Yosemite went up against wrestlers from both Chowchilla and Liberty at the event. Badgers Matt Holden (160 pounds), Diego Combs (126), Tyler Gails (138), and Daniel Martinez (152) all scored at least one individual win during the meet.
Mark Evan Smith
Sierra Star