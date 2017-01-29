Chateau Du Sureau one of three northern California hotels to receive AAA Five Diamond Award

For the 23rd consecutive year, Erna’s Elderberry House Restaurant has been awarded the prestigious AAA Five Diamond Award for 2017, and the Chateua Du Sureau was awarded the same honor for the fifth consecutive year.
The hotel was one of just three in Northern California to receive the honor. The other two were the The Ritz-Carlton in San Francisco (since 1994) and The Ritz-Carlton in Truckee (since 2011).
Erna’s Elderberry House was one of seven restaurant’s in Northern California to be awarded the Five Diamond Award. The other six were The Restaurant at Meadowood in St. Helena (since 2013); The Kitchen Restaurant in Sacramento (2011), The French Laundry in Yountville (2005); and three San Francisco restaurants - Benu (2012), Gary Danko (2003) and Saison (2016).
The estate is one of fewer than 50 such prestigious designations around the globe for two such ratings to exist at one location.
These establishments represent the upper echelon of hospitality and fine dining. The AAA Five Diamond lodgings are establishments chosen for providing refined, stylish and upscale physical attributes where guests receive personalized attention from an experienced staff who enhance an extensive array of amenities and services.
The Five Diamond restaurants are chosen for their distinctive culinary experiences that feature highly innovative chefs, handcrafted artisanal menus featuring fresh top-quality ingredients and expert staff.
“Attaining a AAA Five Diamond rating is not an easy undertaking,” said AAA Northern California spokesperson Cynthia Harris. “Establishments at this level must consistently provide an unparalleled guest environment and experience. We are proud to recognize these dedicated local establishments for the Five Diamond rating.”
Owner Erna Kubin-Clanin, who once majored in theater design at Vienna’s Academy of Fine Arts, said she was honored and grateful to again receive the Five Diamond awards.
“I’m grateful to know that quality service and the finer things in life are still appreciated,” Kubin-Clanin said. “This recognition reflects the impeccable service provided by our estate team throughout the years. All my team members deserve this recognition as one cannot do it alone. I so appreciate my wonderful staff who understands my mission and strives daily to achieve excellence. It is a special group of people who live in Oakhurst, and we are all proud to be a part of the community.”
AAA inspectors visit more than 58,000 hotels and restaurants over the course of the year, allowing them to identify emerging trends in the industry. Inspectors have observed hotels and restaurants increasingly using technology to complement the white glove service guests expect at the ultra-luxury level.
Continuing a 80-year tradition, AAA professionally trained inspectors rely on published guidelines to conduct unannounced property evaluations. AAA inspectors collectively visit some 1,200 hotels and restaurants nationwide each week.
In March of 2015, Kubin-Clanin was honored with the California Restaurant Association - Central California Chapter’s “Lifetime Achievement Award.” That same evening, the restaurant also received Best Fine Dining and Most Romantic Restaurant awards.
About 'diamond' rated establishments
AAA rates more properties than any other rating entity and is the only rating system that covers the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. It is one of only two that conduct physical, on-site evaluations, assigning AAA/CAA Approved lodgings and restaurants One to Five AAA Diamonds.
Travelers can find Diamond Rated establishments and inspector insight in AAA trip planning products the AAA Mobile® app for tablets and smartphones; the desktop and mobile versions of the TripTik® Travel Planner; an online mapping and routing tool; searchable Travel Guides on AAA.com; and AAA TourBook® guides available to Members at AAA/CAA offices.
AAA Northern California offers a wide array of automotive, travel, insurance, DMV, financial services and consumer discounts to more than 4.6 million members. AAA has been a leader and advocate for the safety and security of all travelers since it was founded more than 117 years ago.
