Yosemite grad, and his dog, make national news

1:15 San Luis Reservoir is filling up quickly Pause

1:02 Bandit held knife to credit union employee's throat, police say

0:51 Cars trapped on flooded road near Chico

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

1:24 White House says TPP doesn't put U.S. interests first

0:35 Massive Santa Cruz waves tear apart historic WWI-era cement ship

2:57 Jerry Brown: 'California is not turning back. Not now, not ever'

0:49 New Cultural Arts District Park lights up downtown Fresno

3:02 Meet Alexander Mickelthwate, the third conductor candidate for the Fresno Philharmonic