Community View - week of January 19

Yosemite High School Theatre Arts 2 class presents the production Bye Bye Bully, consisting of six short plays, Jan. 19-20. This show deals with cyberbullying and its consequences. Here standing, from left, are students Peter Cresci, Ryan O’Meara, Monique Ades and Brandi Sneed; kneeling is Grace Fries, who plays a nerd being picked on by the others while teacher Sneed tries to intervene. YHS Theatre Arts teacher Lars Thorson hopes that audience members come away from this experience with a deeper understanding of this serious social issue. Performances of Bye Bye Bully are 7 p.m., Jan. 19-20, in the YHS Theatre. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for students without ASB cards and $5 for students with ASB cards or children under 14. Details: (559) 683-4667 ext. 256.
Lars Thorson
Submitted Photo
Brandon Healey was introduced to the Oakhurst Sierra Sunrise Rotary as Student of the Month for December. Healey, a senior at Yosemite High School, has been a member of the Badger Band for several years, and serves as captain of the drum line. An all-around academic star, Healey competes on the school’s Mock Trial team, which took second place this year. “This young man is a leader and will succeed despite all challenges,” said teacher Rebecca Hardison, who gave Healey special recognition for his enthusiasm and ambassadorial skills while on the school’s trip to Europe earlier this year. Healey was presented a certificate of Academic Excellence and a $50 gift card from Don Eaves, manager of Yosemite Bank. The Student Recognition Program is chaired by Mindy Klang, principal of Western Sierra Charter Schools. “It has been a great pleasure meeting all the students who have been nominated and presenting them to our Rotary Club for well-deserved recognition,” Klang said.
Jackie Mallouf
Submitted photo
The Gold Dust Dancers Square and Line Dance Club will hold a free New Dancers Hoedown, 7 p.m., Jan. 25, at the Oakhurst Community Center. “Modern square dancing melds moving to music with the mental stimulation of responding to calls and making amazing new friends. Its mild aerobic and muscle building exercise contributes to excellent health. It’s not square dancing that you remember from elementary or high school,” said Gold Dust Dancers’ caller, Jan Pearson. The club will offer dancing Wednesdays at the Oakhurst Community Center. Line dancing from 6-7 p.m., with donation of $2 per week, and square dancing (beginning Jan. 25) 7-8:15 p.m., class is free for first three weeks and after that, $5 per week. Everyone welcome. No experience necessary. This photo was taken during the celebration of the club’s 10th anniversary. Details: golddustdancers.com, (559) 692-2145, or (559) 868-3319.
Submitted Photo
After a three-year delay, work is underway to renovate the Mountain House at the corner of Highway 41 and Road 222 before putting it up for lease. Steve Gabbard, contractor and owner of Sun Construction in Oakhurst, said renovations will include new foundation, an improved parking lot, new windows, stone veneer, a new roof, and new flooring. “It’s going to be a beautiful building, the most beautiful one out here,” Gabbard said. He said the interior will remain mostly empty, so that whoever chooses to lease the building can decide what approach they’d like to take. Harold Rothman, the building’s owner, had to focus on other development projects before returning to the Mountain House project. When finished in late May or early June, the location may return to its roots as a restaurant, but multiple options are possible, Gabbard said. “I know everybody would like to see a restaurant, but that’s up to whoever wants to lease it,” Gabbard said. “We’ll just have to wait and see.”
Mark Evan Smith
Sierra Star
After a three-year delay, work is underway to renovate the Mountain House at the corner of Highway 41 and Road 222 before putting it up for lease. Steve Gabbard, contractor and owner of Sun Construction in Oakhurst, said renovations will include new foundation, an improved parking lot, new windows, stone veneer, a new roof, and new flooring. “It’s going to be a beautiful building, the most beautiful one out here,” Gabbard said. He said the interior will remain mostly empty, so that whoever chooses to lease the building can decide what approach they’d like to take. Harold Rothman, the building’s owner, had to focus on projects around Hermosa Beach, his place of residence, before returning to the Mountain House project. When finished in late May or early June, the location may return to its roots as a restaurant, but multiple options are possible, Gabbard said. “I know everybody would like to see a restaurant, but that’s up to whoever wants to lease it,” Gabbard said. “We’ll just have to wait and see.”
Mark Evan Smith
Sierra Star
Yosemite High School earned second place in the 2016-17 Honorable Edward P. Moffat Madera County Mock Trial in December, losing to Liberty High School by a single percentage point. YHS team members included: Marianna Adelizi, Kourtney Allen, Hope Byars, Jerome Garcellano, Natalie Guynn, Harold Hammond, Haley Hammond, Noah Jennings, Elise Keeler, Isabel McGoldrick, Sophia McGoldrick, Laura Pearson, Amber Persson, Isabella Peter, Gabriela Rivas, Jennifer Springer, Rylie Sullivan, Jasmine Tanoury, Madison Washburn, and Alexander Williams, Courtroom Artist Jericho Garcellano, Coaches Eric McLane and Deborah Brown, and Attorney Coach Bernie McGoldrick. Eric McLane, one of the Yosemite team’s coaches, said his group put on an impressive performance despite the tough loss.
Submitted photo