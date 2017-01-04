Registration for the “Dream It - Be It” conference, focusing on career opportunities, is 8:30 to 9 a.m. and is limited to 50 students. Breakfast and lunch are included.
In addition to career opportunities, the one-day conference will include topics such as setting and achieving goals, overcoming obstacles, how to move forward after setbacks or failures, how to raise self-esteem and videos to help educate girls on what they can accomplish in life personally and professionally.
Area businesswomen speaking at the conference will include Laura Zabicki, Bailey Van Tassel, Dr. Amanda Reeve, Melanie Barker, Wendy Burke, CHP Officer Kaci Lutz, and Sheriff’s Deputy Amy Roussell.
Each girl will receive a gift bag upon arrival and prizes can be won throughout the day.
A survey was completed by Soroptimist International of the Americas with girls from 22 countries around the world and it was determined that girls want a quality education, access to mentors, opportunities, financial help and to feel safe.
Learn more about Dream It – Be It Career Support for Girls by visiting soroptimist.org and click on Dream It – Be It. Registration forms and parental consent forms can be found at dreamitbeitgirls.com. The deadline for registration is Jan. 15.
The event is being co-chaired by Soroptimist club members Nikki Van Velson and Michele Shockley.
Dream It - Be It is part of Soroptimist’s long-running “Live Your Dream” education and training awards programs to ensure women and girls have access to the education and training they need to reach their full potential and live their dreams.
Soroptimist International of the Americas has nearly 1,300 clubs in 20 countries and territories who work to improve the lives of women and girls. Soroptimist clubs receive assistance in their volunteer efforts by participating at the club level in programs developed and sponsored by the Soroptimist organization.
Details: Nikki Van Velson, (559) 683-6630.
Staff Report
