Ice chests needed for SPCA program

The Eastern Madera County SPCA recently received permission from The Pines Resort owners to trap, neuter and return all of the feral cats who have lived on the property and multiplied over the years. A team of volunteers goes out daily to care for the cats, gradually getting them neutered to stop the increase in population.
The volunteers have set up feeding stations so the cats have regular daily meals, and since the weather is becoming colder, discreet shelters have been set up where the cats can sleep and stay warm. The first shelters the volunteers have built have cost about $50 each, but it turns out the large ice chests are extremely well insulated and require very little work to make them into a shelter, so the EMCSPCA is seeking additional large ice chests that are insulated, plastic inside and out with no damage or cracks.
The size needed measures approximately 40 x 18 x 18 inches. The only work these containers will require from volunteers is a small hole in the side and a layer of straw inside.
Details: Sharon Fitzpatrick, The Cat’s Meow, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, (559) 642-6611.
