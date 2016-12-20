Dollar Tree assists Boys & Girls Club

Christmas came a little early to more than 200 members of the Boys & Girls Club of Oakhurst Dec. 16, as club members received individual bags with about 15 assorted toys, socks and gloves thanks to Dollar Tree.
Club members anxiously stood in line to receive a bag with their name on it. The bags were packed specifically for member’s gender and age, five to 18, by staff including Jennifer Simmons, club director, and president of the club’s board of directors Bob Macaulay.
On hand to assist with the distribution of more than 4,300 items was Macaulay and Oakhurst Dollar Tree Manager Vanessa De Paz.
In addition to the bags of small gifts, children also had the chance to win 40 raffle prizes the club purchased, including backpacks and two bicycles.
Simmons thanked Dollar Tree for its continued support of the club and also patrons of Dollar Tree who made store donations to help with filling the bags. In addition to Christmas, Dollar Tree does a similar giveaway at the start of the school year.
De Paz said Dollar Tree is happy to help out the children in the community.
“We are proud to be a part of the community and give back, especially at Christmas time,” De Paz said.
