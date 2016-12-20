Newton has 12th short story published

Linda Newton, associate pastor at Sierra Pines Church, has published two short stories in the recently released Chicken Soup for the Soul: Angels and Miracles.
The latest in the series from Chicken Soup for the Soul Publishing, the book contains inspiring tales that demonstrate how miracles can arrive when people least expect them. These short stories offer glimpses into the lives of regular people who found themselves in extraordinary, unexplainable situations, their prayers answered and their lives forever changed.
For Newton, this is the 12th time she has been published in this series. Her story “Divine Engineering” tells about learning that her identical twin sister Bev has been diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. She prayed, “Help her, Lord. I still need her.” Bev goes on with life, planning her daughter’s wedding and ignoring her health. Then her doctor tells her that her blood numbers are horrible.
When Bev tells him she’s been busy planning the wedding, he responds it’s too bad she’s not pregnant because the blood from an umbilical chord could create new, healthy blood cells. It turned out that Linda’s daughter was pregnant and about to give birth to granddaughter Eva. That was five years ago. Today, Linda’s sister is healthy and going strong.
In addition to her contributions to the Chicken Soup books, Newton has written three empowerment books.She also travels internationally presenting retreats for women and couples, along with healing workshops and counseling at Sierra Pines Church.
“I often tell stories when I speak at church, but I had no idea I could write one,” Newton said. “When I sent the first two stories I had ever written to Chicken Soup for the Chocolate Lover’s Soul, and both were accepted, I was hooked. I’ve always loved the Chicken Soup books and how they make you laugh and cry, sometimes simultaneously. I am so delighted to be among such gifted storytellers.”
Newton said God does miracle in all of our lives - we just have to keep our eyes open and see them.
“I love the opportunity to share such stories though this amazing vehicle, the Chicken Soup for the Soul books,” Newton said.
Details: (559) 683-2882, see her blog at lindanewtonspeaks.com, and on Facebook at answersfrommomanddad.
Staff Report
