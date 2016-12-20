Community View week of December 22

The Pines Resort and Ducey’s on the Lake have announced a midnight fireworks show to celebrate the New Year Dec. 31. The day starts with a free family-friendly magic show by Kenny B with lunch at Ducey’s Bar & Grill (1 and 4 p.m.). Dinners will be served in Ducey’s dinning room 4 - 10 p.m. Details: basslake.com or facebook.com/pinesresort.
Submitted Photo
The Oakhurst Community Alliance, a non-profit foundation formed in 2011, has announced it is dissolving. In order to legally complete the dissolution, the remaining funds in the OCS account, $5,344, must be distributed to another 501(c)(3) organization. The board of OCA voted to transfer the remaining remaining to the Eastern Madera County Chamber of Commerce Foundation. The EMCCC Foundation has completed many community projects over the years, including the Oakhurst River Parkway. In addition it has administered a number of grants for other community non-profit organizations. The Foundation is currently maintaining the River Parkway trails, the property at the corner of Highways 41 and 49 and the old Midway Market property. S. Kent Foster, treasurer of OCA, recently presented the $5,344 check to Karen White, president of the EMCCC Foundation. The funds will be used for future community projects.
Brian Wilkinson
Sierra Star
Tara Neil performs in The Nutcracker during the Golden Chain Theatre’s musical variety show Believe in Christmas.
Steve Montalto
Special to Sierra Star
Glenn Reid, superintendent of Bass Lake Joint Union Elementary School District, swears in new board member Julie Greenwood, and returning board member Ronda Clarke at a district meeting Dec. 14. Greenwood won in a landslide victory over 12-year incumbent Ron Bucheger in November’s general election, while Clarke ran unopposed. Other candidates who ran unopposed and thus retained their seats were Jessie Hutchens and Claudia Box from the Chawanakee Unified School District, and Christine Wilder, Tammy Loveland, and Joe Smith in Yosemite Unified School District.
Mark Evan Smith
Sierra Star
The rain storm that hit Eastern Madera County Dec. 15 dropped up to 5.13 inches of rain in parts of the Mountain Area, swelling rivers and streams as seen in the above photo of Lewis Creek, north of Oakhurst.
Michaela Edwards
Special to Sierra Star
Leaders of the Picayune Rancheria of Chukchansi Indians presented 33 county organizations community grant checks totaling $1.4 million during a Dec. 14 luncheon at the Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino in Coarsegold. Oakhurst’s Manna House received the largest grant - $312,494. Holding the Manna House check are, from left, grant writer Kent Foster, Manna House Food Manager Bruce Bartlett, and Manna House Director Tom Nicolulis. Also pictured are tribal council members, from left, Harold Hammond, Heather Airey, Tom Walker, Chairwoman Claudia Gonzales, Morris Reid, and Dixie Jackson (sitting).
Derek Lapsley
Lapsleyphoto.com