Oakhurst lights up with holiday spirit

The Mountain Area lit up with holiday spirit last weekend as more than 700 people attended the Oakhurst Community Christmas Tree Lighting on Saturday, and got to enjoy Christmas carols, holiday stories from the Talking Bear, free food, and even a bounce house before the arrival of Santa Claus.
The 60-foot fir tree, which arrived in front of Century 21 Ditton Realty Nov. 17, was set aglow once Santa arrived - courtesy of Oakhurst Fire Station 12 - as hundreds cheered the sight.
“It looks great,” said Danielle Upshaw, who brought her 6-month-old daughter Aubrey to meet Santa Claus for the first time. “This whole event is nice. You get to see people you haven’t seen in a while, it’s just a lot of fun.”
“This is the one opportunity for the whole town to get together,” said Dan Rule, past president of the Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce. “It’s like homecoming for Oakhurst and Eastern Madera County. This is probably one of the signature events in town, everybody is getting to see each other again and enjoy the spirit of the holidays.”
The event was sponsored by Sierra Tel and hosted by Century 21 Dittion Realty, along with businesses in the Victorian Village.
