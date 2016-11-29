Desperately ill with a rare form of meningitis diagnosed in April of 2011, and becoming life threatening within two years, Annette Cravera Goggio began her long journey of healing - a journey that took her to Stanford Hospital, mixed with a big dose of non-traditional healing sessions with world-renowned clairvoyant and healer Dixie Yeterian to overcome both her physical and emotional issues.
Goggio said it was through a “spiritual guide” that she learned to overcome her emotional pain so that her body could begin to physically heal.
Goggio has written a book - Healing: A Conversation - A Field Guide to Redemption - which traces her work in reviewing life events and seeing them completely differently, allowing her, she says, to release anger, resentment, remorse, guilt and grief that perpetuated inflammation in her body.
According to Goggio, healing is not a mystery.
“Coping with illness can present monumental challenges - doubt, pain, anxiety, and despair - it can also provide an opportunity to involve our souls in a powerful, self-reflective journey, a journey of emotional, physical and spiritual redemption,” Goggio said.
In her book, Goggio shares a time in which she was guided through the stages of healing through struggle, illness, acceptance, reconciliation, harmony, and ultimately, redemption.
“It was this psychological work and renewing my trust in life that enabled me to recover,” Goggio explained. “The book gives the reader the opportunity to do the same work as I did. I am an energy medicine practitioner by training so my understanding of the body as being primarily energetic is natural to me but to others it would sound pretty outrageous. However, I would say that most of us pray and believe in some higher power to help us when we are ill in particular.”
Part story, part self-help book, “Healing: A Conversation” shines a bright light on the “mystery” of illness and healing. Goggio’s honest revelations and insights into her own illness give readers hope and permission to examine their own life story.
Goggio holds graduate and undergraduate degrees in the health sciences. Her practice in energy medicine is based on the teachings of Yeterian and Donna Eden of Eden Energy Medicine. She is currently pursuing a doctoral degree in Holistic Theology at Holos University Graduate Seminary.
Goggio is the CEO and founder of Mountain Health Resources Foundation, a non-profit public benefit charity organization established for the support of integrative health care programs and facilities that address and treat the physical, mental, psychosocial, energetic and spiritual sources of illness and debilitation.
Book signing Saturday
Goggio will hold a book launch signing party with cake, beverages and a door prize 1 - 4 p.m., Dec. 3, at Branches Books & Gifts in the Old Mill Shopping Center. Goiggio will present a reading at 1:30.
Details: Branches Books, (559) 641-2019, branchesbooks.com.
Staff Report
Comments