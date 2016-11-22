Community View - week of November 24

Oakhurst artist Stephen Stavast is celebrating the 25th anniversary of his Stavast Studio Gallery in Gallery Row, 40982 Highway 41. To celebrate the anniversary, the award wining artist is offering his original oil, giclee print, posters, and commission work at a 25% discount through Dec. 31. His work can be viewed at the gallery or at www.stavaststudiogallery. Details: (559) 683-0611.
Brian Wilkinson
Sierra Star
Members of the Oakhurst Sierra Sunrise Rotary were introduced to Evergreen High senior, Emily Rowe by school faculty member Amy Weigel. In her remarks, Weigel said she has known Emily for three years and is very impressed with her academic achievements and ambition to be successful after graduation. Rowe has excelled on an Alternative Education campus because she can work on her graduation credits at her own pace which is ahead of schedule. She will be eligible to graduate in January with an “A” average. She has maintained this effort while working part-time at restaurant and attending to her new born daughter. If free time presents itself, Rowe enjoys riding her ATV and hiking. Rowe was presented with an academic achievement certificate and a gift card for $50 from Yosemite Bank, Don Eaves Branch Manager. The Sunrise Rotary student recognition program is chaired by Mindy Klang.
Joy Kagawa
Submitted Photo
The Gold Dust Dancers Square and Line Dance Club celebrated its 10th Anniversary at the Oakhurst Community Center on Nov. 5. Nationally-known caller Pat Carnathan directed the squares while George Morrill led line dances and Mirdza Ward cued rounds. Dancers enjoyed a homemade lasagna dinner and had the opportunity to bid on an array of items in the Country Store as Susie Smith did. “Modern square dancing melds moving to music with the mental stimulation of responding to calls and making amazing new friends. Its mild aerobic and muscle building exercise contributes to excellent health,” said caller Jan Pearson. The Gold Dust Dancers encourage community members to attend a free New Dancers Hoedown at the Community Center, 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25. No experience is necessary. Details: (559) 868-3319.
Submitted Photo
Members of the Yosemite High School Our Town cast include, back row from left, junior Jack Rice (as the father), senior Laura Pearson (as the mother), front row from left, senior Elise Keeler (as older daughter Emily) and junior Ben Johnson (as younger brother Wally) - all members of the Webb family. Set in the fictional small American town of Grover’s Corners from 1901 to 1913, everyday life - the good and the bad - is seen through the eyes of its citizens. The YHS production will run for three nights, 7 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1-3, in the school’s theater. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for students without ASB cards and $5 for students with ASB cards or children under 14. Details: Our Town or the art show, call (559) 683-4667.
Submitted Photo
Cub Pack 314 of Coarsegold went door-to-door to collect 83 cans of food for donation to Oakhurst’s Manna House last week. Donations were also accepted at bins throughout the Mountain Area. From left, front row, Nicholas Montang, Randall McGrew, Charlie McGrew, Blaine Cochran, and Calvin St. Onge were joined by pack leaders Tim McGrew (back row, left) and Steve Barber. “I think the food is pretty important, as people with not a lot of money can’t afford it,” said Charlie McGrew. “It’s good that we can go out and help.” The next Pack meeting is scheduled for Dec. 6 at Minarets High School.
Mark Evan Smith
Sierra Star