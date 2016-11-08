Capturing Yosemite

Photographer Nancy Robbins moved to Wawona from San Diego 12 years ago - the beginning of her love affair with Yosemite National Park.
Raised in Colorado and Washington, she moved to San Diego at the age of 11 when her father was transferred by his company. Even at a young age, she knew someday she would move back to the mountains.
“I am lucky to live and work within the boundary of magnificent Yosemite National Park,” Robbins said. “The photographs in the book provide a sense what I encounter every day when I walk out of my door.”
Robbins attended University of San Diego High School and graduated with a degree in industrial arts with an emphasis in photography from San Diego State University in 1982.
As a freelance photographer, she did portraits, commercial and lifestyle images, weddings, and sporting events. One of her rugby shots was presented to Queen Elizabeth II from the City of San Diego when she visited in 1983 on her West Coast tour, right before she visited Yosemite.
Robbins enjoys mentoring young photographers and gives individual and group photography lessons. She also does an occasional wedding and has been the official portrait photographer at Yosemite’s historic Bracebridge Dinner the past 12 years.
Her Yosemite photographs have been published in books, calendars, and magazines, and her work can be found in galleries, gift shops, and visitor centers. Seven of her photos have graced the cover of the Visit Yosemite / Madera County Visitors Guide.
She is best known for photographs of people in the park, which she calls “peoplescapes,” and for her lush landscape images.
A Sense of Yosemite
Now, some 120 of her photos have been published in a 9 1/2 X 11, 140-page coffee table book titled “A Sense of Yosemite.”
The photos in the book include vibrant color, black & white, seasonal and dramatic night shots. Her photo captions speak to her artistic technique in capturing and framing her subjects.
Images from the book are also featured exclusively in two calendars (2016 and 2017) published by the Yosemite Conservancy.
Living in the park has allowed Robbins to photograph seasons and scenes that most people never see during their short visits to Yosemite.
Seven essays in the book are by organic farmer David Mas Masumoto. As a successful Central Valley peach farmer, he grew up in the shadow of Yosemite and has spent a lot of time there over the years. His essays offer a journey through the senses - the nature we see, feel, smell, taste, and hear. A sense of Yosemite.
He is the author of nine books, including the acclaimed Epitaph for a Peach, Wisdom of the Last Farmer, and The Perfect Peach. His latest book, Changing Season: A Father, A Daughter, A Family Farm is a companion collection of essays by Masumoto and his daughter, Nikiko, and also explores the dynamic of another generation on the land.
He is currently a columnist for The Fresno Bee and The Sacramento Bee, and serves on the National Council on the Arts, the board for the National Endowment for the Arts, and board for the Public Policy Institute of California.
This special book unites the talents of Robbins and Masumoto, drawing readers deep into the park’s renowned and hidden wonders, revealing well-known icons and hidden gems, sweeping vistas and fleeting moments, thought-provoking essays, and joyful photographs.
In this collection of striking photographs and thought-provoking essays, Robbins and Masumoto consider their roles in knowing and caring for a place so beloved around the world.
Readers will see Yosemite through the twinkling eyes of an intrepid photographer and the personal reflections of a writer who offers insights rooted in a lifetime of living and working on the family farm.
Much more than a collection of photographs, A Sense of Yosemite presents two masters of their crafts as they celebrate all they love about Yosemite - together revealing a Yosemite that is both awe-inspiring and intimate - a world-famous yet familiar place, still full of stories waiting to be discovered.
About Yosemite Conservancy
Through the generosity of donors, Yosemite Conservancy provides grants and support to Yosemite National Park to help preserve and protect Yosemite today and for future generations. Work funded by the Conservancy is visible throughout the park, in trail rehabilitation, wildlife protection, and habitat restoration.
The Conservancy is also dedicated to enhancing the visitor experience and providing a deeper connection to the park through outdoor programs, volunteering, art center, theater, wilderness services, and its publishing and bookstores. Thanks to dedicated supporters, the Conservancy has provided more than $100 million in grants to Yosemite National Park.
Details: A Sense of Yosemite ($35 for hardback), published by Yosemite Conservancy (www.yosemiteconservancy.org - (209)379-2648) are available at Branches Books & Gifts in Oakhurst, and wherever books are sold.
