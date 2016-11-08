Byron Davis turns one century

During our life times, we have many memorable moments. Could it be that the longer the life line, the increased number of rewards? How about the thought of 100 years of rewards?
Nearly one century ago, Byron Davis, put in his appearance on Earth, and on Nov. 18, he will celebrate his 100th birthday.
I first met Mr. Davis almost eight years. We shared our life’s stories in a writing class originally started by Jackie and Ed Hibler before they retired.
This memoir writing class is still being conducted today in Oakhurst by Joyce and Chuck Stuhr.
In class, Davis has shared his memorable tour of duty while serving in the armed forces during WWII. He met the love of his life, Aileen Dresser in 1946 while both worked for Del Monte Foods in San Francisco. A year later they married.
Many summers were spent at the family’s cabin at Huntington Lake. This log cabin was built by Aileen’s father in 1922. When Byron retired from the Internal Revenue Services in 1977 and since they both loved the mountains, they made the move to Oakhurst, and in 1979 moved into their new home. Travelers at heart, the couple enjoyed traveling to various points of the world - a bonding that came to an end in March 2015 with the death of Aileen.
Because he grew up around Grants Pass, Oregon, Davis is quite the expert on the Rogue River.
After listening to his remarks about this wild river, I decided to accept my personal challenge and hike it. I started at Grants Pass following this historic river to Gold Beach at the point where this river and the ocean meet.
Many thanks, Byron, for your priceless information which made this memorable journey into the wilderness along this historic river unforgettable.
Davis has memories of his time with Aileen that could fill the pages of a bestselling novel. Could it be possible with the start of his next 100 years, he’ll write about his first 100 years?
On Nov. 18, the Oakhurst Memoir Class will celebrate their 18th anniversary and host Byron’s 100th birthday celebration, beginning at 9:30 a.m., at the Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church.
