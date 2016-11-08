Community View - week of November 10

It is Daffodil Planting Month. Every year since 1995, Vision Academy of the Arts had spear-headed this effort in planting daffodils in the Mountain Community. Hundreds of bulbs are planted annually in memory or honor of loved ones. Pick up a bag at True Value or Western Sierra Nursery and encourage everyone to take part in your commemoration of those you love. To date, there have been more than 10,000 daffodils planted.
Submitted Photo
Mayor Shinn (Michael VanBuren), center, tries to break up a quarrel between the school board members during the latest Golden Chain Theatre production of The Music Man, playing Fridays and Saturdays 7 p.m., and Sundays 2 p.m., from now through Nov. 20. Tickets are $10 - $15. Children 3 and younger free. Pre-sale tickets available at goldenchaintheatre.org or by calling (559) 683-7112. Tickets are also available at the door.
Steve Montalto
Special to Sierra Star
Girls goalie Sophie McGoldrick has 189 blocks on the season and Kaily Neal is the girls team leading scorer on the season with 58.
Mark Evan Smith
Sierra Star
In a great turnaround season for Badger water polo, both the Yosemite boys and girls teams had central section D-II playoff games Wednesday. See sierrastar.com for results. The boys team (13-10, 6-6 league) played Sunnyside and the girls team (12-8, 5-7 league) played Edison. ABOVE: Boys co-captain Peter Mclean has 80 goals on the season, second on the team behind Hunter Kahn who has 98. Goaltender Dylan Thacker has 242 blocks on the season, No. 3 in the state for all divisions and No. 1 for D-II.
Photos by Mark Evan Smith
Sierra Star
Harold Hill (James Mierkey) and Marian the librarian (Heather Sconce) in a scene from The Music Man scene, where Hill works on his plan to woo Marian. This latest Golden Chain Theatre production plays Fridays and Saturdays 7 p.m., and Sundays 2 p.m., from now through Nov. 20. Tickets are $10 - $15. Children 3 and younger free. Pre-sale tickets available at goldenchaintheatre.org or by calling (559) 683-7112. Tickets are also available at the door.
Steve Montalto
Special to Sierra Star