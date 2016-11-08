Passion for wine, animals and community

Collete Goga is perpetually on the go, a business woman with many irons in the fire.
She recently created a first-of-its-kind enterprise to attract two-leggers and four-leggers alike, is in the process of selling a successful business she has operated for nearly a decade, and freely gives of her time for community service.
Owner of Oakhurst Pet & Feed Supply since October 2007, Goga just opened Yosemite Wine Tails, which caters to those looking to enjoy a bottle of wine and cozy conversation with friends, all within a welcoming atmosphere, with furry “children” parked at their feet.
Her husband, Grady, used to joke that Goga should serve wine at the feed store. So, given her love of animals and wine, Yosemite Wine Tails seemed the perfect combination to feed her passion. Her new business features small wineries and breweries, and each vendor she works with must donate a portion of their profits to a non-profit animal group.
Goga is also busy coordinating the non-profit “Pawsitively Full Pet Food Bank,” which offers food for animals in short-term need, holding low-cost vaccination clinics monthly for most of the year at the feed store, and offering personalized pet sitting through All Kritter Sitting.
Seemingly tireless, the energetic Goga has served as president of the Sierra Historic Sites Association board of directors, and coordinated the annual Heritage Days celebration. Last year, she worked with the Central California Animal Disaster Team to help prepare for fire season. She has served as past president of the Sierra Lions Club, and has been a board director on both the Boys and Girls Club of Oakhurst, as well as the Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce.
In 2008, she was honored as the “Lions & Critters Angel” during the “Angels Amonst Us” Awards dinner, and earlier this year received the 2015 Business of the Year Award, presented by the chamber. This award is given to businesses who contribute to and are a member of the chamber, participate in its activities, contribute to area events and organizations, enhance the community image, is respected by the community and its own employees, and improves the economy.
Goga, 55, credits her parents for her strong work ethic and community service allegiance.
“When I was 16, my dad took me to donate blood, showing by example how important it was to give back. My mom drove into me the incredible gift that I could do whatever I set my mind to, that there was no glass ceiling, no barriers I couldn’t overcome. I also have a clear understanding of what’s right and what’s wrong. You don’t step on people as you succeed. You bring them along with you. If they stumble, you pick them up. If they run into roadblocks, you knock them down together. There is no single individual in any of this ... it takes a team.”
It was less than 10 years ago that Goga, bringing decades of retail management experience with her, left behind her work in Yosemite National Park and moved to Oakhurst, where she purchased the Oakhurst Pet & Feed Supply. This business is now for sale.
She is currently president of the Mountain Area Merchants Association, a director on the MD22A Sewer Advisory Board, and a SCORE counselor.
Yosemite Wine Tails winter hours are 6 - 10 p.m., Friday through Sunday, located at 40409 Highway 41. Details: (559) 641-6400.
Oakhurst Pet & Feed Supply is open 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saturday. Closed Sunday and most holidays, located in the Enterprise Center. Details: (559) 683-7977.
