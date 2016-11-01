Shoeboxes filled with love

The Oakhurst EV Free Church will act, once again, as the official Operation Christmas Child relay center. The world’s largest Christmas project of its kind, volunteers use gift-filled shoeboxes to share God’s love in a tangible way for needy children around the world.
A project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 124 million gift-filled shoeboxes for children in more than 150 countries since 1993.
To accomplish this goal, kids, families, schools, churches, and community groups pack empty shoeboxes with simple items most people take for granted - like soap, toothpaste, toys, and school supplies.
“These shoeboxes are delivered year-round,” project coordinator Kathey Harmon said. “Most importantly, the box contains the gospel message, a Bible in the child’s language, and The Greatest Journey - the story of Jesus and the hope they can find in knowing Him. So, this project not only opens the door to let these children know that someone cares about them, it also gives the message of hope.”
Empty shoeboxes with step-by-step packing instructions, can be picked up at the church. You can also fill your own shoebox. Once filled, they can be dropped off at the church from Nov. 14-21. They will then be shipped to Fresno, and from there, delivered to needy children worldwide.
For drop-off times, shoeboxes or details: Kathey Harmon, (209) 917-0292, or EV Free, (559) 683-2254, ext. 200.
Oakhurst EV Free Church
