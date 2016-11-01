Community View - week of November 3

Madison Hunter, 7 at left, watches as Corey Hunter puts a tarantula into the hands of her 3-year-old sister Cora Hunter during the 19th Annual Tarantula Festival in Coarsegold’s Historic Village Oct. 29. The festival was described as a delight by many of the hundreds who attended, with contests such as who had the best hairy legs or who could scream the loudest during the event, which celebrates the start of mating season for tarantulas in the Mountain Area as they come out of their burrows.
Mark Evan Smith
Sierra Star
The spirit of revolution for International Baccalaureate students at YHS, such as Lily Kuykendall, will be on display during an art showcase at Yosemite High School from 6 - 8 p.m. Nov. 9, in the Badger Gallery. “We are living during a divisive time in human history,” said Evan Higgins, art teacher at YHS. “Politically, environmentally, economically, and globally things seem to be at the tipping point. During times like these, the whisper of revolution seems dangerous at best. However, the International Baccalaureate History, Spanish and Art Departments at Yosemite High have decided to come together and reflect upon the revolutionary spirit.” The focus of the event, named R3V01UTION, will be on the Mexican Revolution, Higgins said. IB History students will present the story of the Mexican Revolution and its lasting impact. IB Spanish students will follow up with honoring Dia de los Muertos, the celebration of someone’s life after their death, through poetry, essays, and Dia de los Muertos skeletons, and the IB Art class will present artwork to give voice to the new generation. Details: (559) 683-4667. For more photos, see sierrastar.com.
Lily Kuykendall
Submitted photo
Yosemite Adult School, in cooperation with the State Center Adult Education Consortium will offer free pre-apprenticeship training classes in plumbing and pipe-fitting, electrical, carpentry, sheet metal working, and general labor beginning Jan. 9. According to instructor Tony Misner this evening program requires a commitment of four hours a night, five nights a week for six weeks. After successful completion of the program participants will receive six national recognized certificates from the Laborers Union as well as a Certificate of Completion from Fresno City College to add to their portfolio, with the possibility of this pre-apprenticeship program leading to an apprentice position with one of the involved trade unions. The structure of the program, open to those over age 18, including currently enrolled high school students, is trade union based skills and knowledge - the things that trade unions look for and expect in their members - including work ethics, being at work on time and ready to work, and giving the employer their money’s worth at the end of the shift. There will be classroom and field instructions with physical labor. Requirements for enrollment and continuation in the program, and ultimately possible employment as a trade union apprentice include 100% attendance, a valid driver’s license as well as a clean driving record, reliable transportation and being able to pass the entrance exams in both math and English before starting the program. Details: Tony Misner, tmisner@yosemiteusd.org, (559) 683-8801 ext. 300. Expanded adult school: Yosemite Adult School has also expanded its adult education program, with anyone over 18 years of age to return to “school” and finish their high school diploma. Details: Stacy Nicol, (559) 683-8801 ext 366.
Submitted Photo
Yosemite High varsity volleyball players, Samantha Rockey, left, and Bailey Hullender, instruct Coarsegold Elementary School students Gracie Alberta and Reese Burnett on the finer points of serving during a recent YHS Volleyball Camp. Mountain Area elementary school volleyball players participated in the camp under the direction of YHS varsity coach Michele Chenowith and JV coach Tricia Ruiz. Badger JV and varsity players taught the basics of the game including serving, setting, kill shots and defensive digs to the younger players.
Brian Wilkinson
Sierra Star