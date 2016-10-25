New art gallery offers paint parties

A new art studio in Oakhurst is combining a traditional gallery with art classes, a gift shop and paint parties.
Recently opened by artist Charlene Rice at 40396 Highway 41 (across the highway from Yosemite Gas), Peace Love and Art offers private and group painting lessons and monthly paint parties.
Born and raised in Southern California, Rice has been painting for more than 25 years and has long been teaching her craft to students young and old.
“The response to the shop has been incredible,” Rice said. “So many people love to paint and create and I am providing them a great place to share and grow in their art. I will also come to a person’s house to provide a fun private paint party for anyone and their guests.”
She recently held an art party at Queens Inn by the River.
Another paint party, with the theme “Autumns Reflection,” will be held at the gallery starting 4 p.m. Oct. 28 for $35 per person, which includes a 20 X 16 easel and acrylic paint. Those who wish to attend are encouraged a wear a costume, and reservations are required.
“This will be a night to remember with body painting and those attending having the opportunity to create their own acrylic masterpiece on a 20 X 16 stretch canvas,” Rice said. “That night is sure to be a blast.”
Rice hosted two previous free open house/paint parties were people were encouraged to sketch and draw live models while listening to live music and snacking on hors d’oeuvres. Additional open houses will be held in the future.
Other classes and workshops taught by Rice include Paint and Pour (wine), ceramic hand building, paint sew and scrap, still life, along with Kids Art Camps.
Drop-in and Paint sessions are held 9 a.m. - noon on Tuesdays and 5 - 8 p.m. on Fridays.
Details: Peace Love and Art - Tuesday - Thursday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Friday, 4 - 8 p.m. - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. - closed Sunday and Monday. peaceloveartoakhurst.com. (559) 683-3053.
