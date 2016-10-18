Community View - week of October 20

With Halloween near, children will soon be out in costume trekking through festive displays in search of candy. However, more than ghosts could be lurking amongst the mid-fall fun, as Halloween costumes and decorations present a number of hidden fire hazards, fortunately with a few precautions taken, you can make the holiday safer. Here are some safety tips from Cal Fire to keep in mind: When choosing a costume, stay away from long trailing fabric. If your child is wearing a mask, make sure the eye holes are large enough so he or she can see out. Provide children with flashlights to carry for lighting or glow sticks as part of their costume. Dried flowers, cornstalks and crepe paper catch fire easily. Keep all decorations away from open flames and other heat sources like light bulbs and heaters. Use a battery-operated candle or glow-stick in jack-o-lanterns. . Remember to keep exits clear of decorations, so nothing blocks escape routes and make sure all smoke alarms in the home are working. Tell children to stay away from open flames including jack-o-lanterns with candles in them. Keep your eye out for moving vehicles and or pedestrians at all time, especially in areas of poor lighting.
Morgan Voorhis
Sierra Star File Photo
After finishing the year at 11-5 and 6-4 in the North Sequoia League, the Yosemite High School girl’s tennis team sent seven players to the NSL tournament last week, and all qualified for the North Area Tournament Oct. 28 - 29 at Buchanan High School. Top Badger Kendall Miller finished fourth in singles play, followed by Lauren Wharton, pictured here, placing fifth, and Ari Bhalla, who earned sixth. In doubles play, Maddie Sloas and Emily Neff placed third, while Andie Miller and Boston Thome took fourth.
Mark Evan Smith
Sierra Star
Melanie Prentice has been selected as this month’s Sunrise Rotary Student of the Month. Principal Jason Mercier gave high praise for Prentice’s energy and her quiet determination to get things done. Besides keeping top grades in her classes, this eighth-grader plays the flute, the harp and is a member of the volleyball team. Melanie also takes care of animals at home including six horses, goats and other farm animals. Whenever possible she also helps the meals and food distribution for the homeless in our area. Melanie was presented a gift certificate for Branches Books and a Certificate of Scholastic Recognition from Sierra Sunrise President John Honnette. Mindy Klang, Rotary chairman of the student recognition program said she enjoys bringing outstanding students to the attention of civic and business leaders in our community. “Not only is this recognition great for students but a reminder to all of us that today’s students are awesome.”
Joy Kagawa
Submitted Photo