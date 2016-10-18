Diabetes and hypertension crisis

In the last few years, there has been an alarming increase of chronic disease diagnoses in our communities. By 2050, it is estimated that there will be one in three Americans diagnosed with diabetes.
A startling 1.4 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes every year, and 30 million children and adults currently have been diagnosed and are living with type 2 diabetes.
Without proper adherence to recommendations for managing diabetes, individuals can experience vision problems, kidney disease, and can even result in amputations. Roughly 71% of adults with diabetes also have high blood pressure.
One Oakhurst pharmacist who encounters individuals with diabetes and hypertension every day said, “It is important for community members to be mindful of these conditions, and understand that poor management of these disease can be detrimental to quality of life; prevention and proper management is key.”
In Madera County alone, the diabetes rate has risen to 12%, with Native Americans having the highest rate of diabetes diagnoses in the nation, followed by African-Americans and Hispanics. So ask yourself, what can you do to change the prevalence of diabetes and hypertension in your community?
The Madera County Public Health Department invites Oakhurst residents, healthcare professionals and people who would like to learn about motivational communication, to attend a free 4-day series of Health Coach Training. This program will guide participants to become community leaders to educate those with diabetes and hypertension to properly manage their conditions, and make lifestyle changes.
Gilda Zarate-Gonzalez, the Madera County Public Health Deputy Director said, “Our hope is that by providing these free educational courses to the public, we will increase community members’ awareness that they can play an important role in the management process of diabetes and hypertension.”
For more information on the Health Coach Trainings, contact Eliana Oropeza with the Madera County Prevention First Program, (559) 675-7896, or Eliana.oropeza@co.madera.ca.gov.
