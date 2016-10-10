Community View for week of October 6

Drivers along Road 426 in Oakhurst may be curious about the solo worker parked on the lawn in front of Sierra Telephone. It looks like there’s some kind of major line break, given that employee - Sal Splicer - has been focused on the work at hand for hours. Maybe he needs some help here ... oh wait ... turns out that motionless Sal is an entrant in this year’s second annual Scarecrow competition. The contest is currently underway, with participating businesses displaying their creations all month long, through Oct. 31. Last year’s winning business was Oakhurst Physical Therapy. Details: anne@branchesbooks.com, or (559) 641-2019.
Chukchansi tribal council member Dixie Jackson, left, hands over a $3,000 check to Bruce Bartlett, treasurer and manager of Manna House in Oakhurst, during a celebration Sept. 28 of the Chukchansi Cares program. The tribe gave out $50,000 split between nine charities, including, from the Mountain Area, Manna House and EMC SPCA ($5,000).
Michael Kennedy, a driver for the Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System (YARTS), stops for a photo in front of Best Western Plus Yosemite Gateway Inn Friday, Sept. 30, the final day of the season for YARTS along Highway 41. “I love it,” Kennedy said of driving for YARTS on Highway 41, which will resume its route next Spring. “It’s a great drive, and a great program.”
Rich Severson Jazz Quartet will perform in concert Oct. 15, at Sierra Meadows, the last of a series of summer concerts. Originally from the L.A. area, Severson has been playing professionally for more than 30 years, performing with Bo Diddley, Chuck Berry, Little Anthony and many other great, old time rock and rollers. He is comfortable playing a variety of styles including jazz (his favorite), blues, rock, fusion, country and solo fingerstyle. Tickets are $6 in advance, or $8 at the door. Details: sierrameadows.com/concerts.
Samuel Patterson, 3, goes for a high five with Madera County Sheriff Jay Varney during the first-ever “Doughnut with a Deputy” event held Sept. 28 in front of Zanders Coffee in Coarsegold. Varney said the inaugural event was meant to be a more local approach to the national “Coffee with a Cop” series of events, while poking fun at the old stereotype of police officers and doughnuts. “It’s important that we connect with the community and allow them the opportunity to talk with us,” Varney said. “We want them to know they’re more than welcome to come talk to us, and that we’re here for them.” The next “Doughnut with a Deputy” event is scheduled for the morning of Oct. 26 at Sweetie Darlings in the Madera Ranchos, and Nov. 3 at Judy’s Donuts in Oakhurst.
