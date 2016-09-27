Community View - week of September 29

Keep Our Mountains Beautiful members and volunteers took time out of their weekend to do roadside litter clean up along the Bass Lake road; 222 from 41 to the Government Center, and along the North Fork side from Road 274 almost to the Pines. “We, at KOMB, are happy with any help we can get for these clean ups. What we really encourage is for people to be responsible, and encourage their children to not litter, and take pride in our mountain beauty. If everyone just took one small grocery bag and put some roadside litter in it, once per week, we could put a dent into this problem. Thank you to all who care for our mountains,” KOMB member Judy Linda-Horn said.
Fresno author Hans Berger discusses his 2014 book, “A Bridge to Cross,” the true story of one family’s flight from the Nazis during the Authors’ Faire last weekend.
Mom Kriszti Mendonca purchases “The Maps of Seven and the Trinket of Iris” for son, Ian, 12, while friend Austin Land, also 12, both Oak Creek Intermediate fifth-graders, checks out Eve Davidson’s (pen name Eli Reed) other books. More than 30 authors, editors, illustrators and poets gathered for the third annual Authors’ Faire last Saturday at the Oakhurst Community Center. “How exciting to see all these writers in one place in Oakhurst, sharing their wealth of knowledge,” library manager Dale Rushing said. “It’s important to network with each other, to learn what other authors have to offer.”
Three Shades of Blue, from left, Paul Russell (harp), grandson Ryan, Yvette Bridges (vocals), and Bill Stolp (guitar) is just one of the bands performing during Oktoberfest at Bandit Town. This North Fork Chamber of Commerce fundraiser will be held 5 - 11 p.m., Oct. 8. The Executive Rocker Show will also perform. Tickets are $10 on paypal or at the door. The event is sponsored by Three Monkeys Brewing, Ponderosa, Donahy Sales, Inc., and Vulcan Materials, with proceeds going towards operating and business community projects in support of North Fork businesses. Bandit Town is located at 55420 Road 226 in North Fork.
The 18th Annual Animal Faire, an EMC SPCA fundraiser, will take place this Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Oakhurst Community Park. Here a German Shepherd competes in the Newspaper Fetch contest, which is just one of the competitions to be held that day. Other contests include Best Costume, Best Wag, Best Kiss, All-American Dog Show, Best Trick, and the Yolk’s on You. The Tails on the Trail One Mile Walk begins at 11 a.m., sign ups at 10:30, with the competitions beginning at noon, and Father Gordon Kamai of Christ Church blessing of the animals at 1 p.m. Food vendors include Supernaws BBQ, Steven’s Italian Ice, and Yosemite Wine Tails will offer wine tasting. A huge raffle with scores of great items will also be held. The proceeds from this fundraiser will go towards the EMC SPCA no-kill shelter fund. Details: (559) 642-6611.
