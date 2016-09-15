Community View for week of September 15

North Fork Boy Scout Troop 357 along with Cub Pack 357 will hold a recruitment night at the Scout Building in North Fork (near the North School bus barns), 7 p.m., Sept. 22. In addition to weekly meetings, Scouts of Troop 357 participate in once a month weekend activities. Scouts learn first aid, cooking, camping, map and compass, swimming, citizenship and other skills. Boys in first through fifth grades are eligible for the Cub Scout program. Boys 11 (or 10 ½ and in sixth grade) through age 17 are eligible for the Boy Scout program. The recruitment night will offer an opportunity to meet with unit leaders as well as older Scouts to learn more about the program. Details: Scoutmaster Dave Smith, (559) 877-2186 or Cubmaster Rosie Ahrens, (559) 287-0463.
Submitted Photo
A book signing for Krizan’s new book, “Mountain Secrets Revealed,” will be held 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sept. 17, at Branches Books (in the new location in the Old Mill Center in Oakhurst). The book features Krizan’s adventures into Kings Canyon searching for a missing Curtiss Wright P-40 aircraft, and other journeys along the High Sierra Route looking down on the John Muir Trail. Trails that have been forgotten over time are introduced in separate chapters.
Mark Evan Smith
Sierra Star