Community View - week of September 8

Suzanne Miller, Darrell Miller, and Anthony Banuelos were among more than 100 protesting Sept. 4 against the Austin Quarry, a controversial 100-year mining site located about a mile west from the intersection of highways 41 and 145, where the protest was held. Protestors, mostly from Madera Ranchos, worry the quarry could lower their water tables, increase traffic on the highways, and add further pollution to their area. Supporters of the quarry say it will add jobs and dollars to the county economy while providing necessary construction material for the Central Valley. The Madera County Planning Commission voted in favor of the project, 3-2, on July 20. The project will be voted on by the Madera County Board of Supervisors Sept. 12. A second protest is planned for 10 a.m., Sept. 10, at the corner of Gateway Drive and Yosemite Avenue in Madera.
Mark Evan Smith
Sierra Star
The 18th annual EMCSPCA Animal Faire will be held 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Oakhurst Community Park. Here, competitors pause for the group Blessing of the Animals by Father Gordon Kamai with Christ Church at last year’s event.
Morgan Voorhis
Sierra Star File Photo
EMCSPCA Thrift Store volunteer manager Sue Randall stops to answer a customer’s question. The thrift store, which has been open four months and benefits the EMCSCPA, carries a myriad of items including seasonal decorations, household items, antiques, vintage records, clothing, home decor, and has recently expanded to include the sale of a few furniture pieces. Currently open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, Randall is looking to increase those hours to seven days a week. To do so, however, she needs volunteers to work at least one day a week. The thrift store is located at 40571 Highway 41 in the Southgate Station (across from Best Western). Details: (559) 641-2500.
Morgan Voorhis
Sierra Star
This 1956 Oldsmobile Super 88, owned by Linda and Bill Geers of Oakhurst, will be one of 150 cars and trucks at the Kiwanis 14th Annual car show at the Oakhurst Community Park, Saturday, Sept. 10. A kickoff dinner, at $15, and preview show will be held 5:30 p.m., Friday night at the Oakhurst Community Center. Details: Bob Spinelli, (559) 683-4452, (559) 760-4936, or www.oakhurstkiwanis.org.
Brian Wilkinson
Sierra Star
As the sun sets on Bass Lake Labor Day Monday, signifying the ‘unofficial’ end of summer, Dulce Ibarra , 16, and her brother Silvester, 8, of Kerman, end a day of fishing at the lake. “I like Bass Lake because it is so beautiful and I like to fish here,” Dulce said. “This is my family’s fifth trip to Bass Lake this summer.”
Brian Wilkinson
Sierra Star
Cool weather brought out huge crowd to last weekend’s three-day Mariposa County Fair to enjoy the mid-way carnival, rodeo, destruction derby, dachshund races, FFA and 4-H animal judging, barnyard goat scramble, arts and crafts, photography, vendor displays and plenty of fair food.
Brian Wilkinson
Sierra Star