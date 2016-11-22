Hayes-Hernandez engagement

Pastor and Mrs. Richard Hayes of Raymond have announced the engagement of their daughter Carrie Elizabeth to William Emmanuel Hernandez.
They met as counselors at Sugar Pine Christian Camp. Hayes attended Fresno Pacific University for her undergraduate degree, Cal State Tech for her teaching credential, and currently teaches sixth grade at Ezequiel Tafoya Alvardo Academy in Madera.
Hernandez, son of Mr. and Mrs. Noe Hernandez of LeGrand, attends Azusa Pacific University, is an instructional aide at Granada High School in LeGrand, and leads Young Life for Teens.
The couple are planning a December wedding.
