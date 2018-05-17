Yosemite Bank manager accused of 32 felony grand theft, embezzlement charges

A former Oakhurst branch manager of Yosemite Bank was arraigned Thursday on 32 felony counts of grand theft and embezzlement in Madera County Bass Lake Superior Court.
Prosecutors haven't said the amount that Donald Eric Eaves, 53, is accused of taking from the bank, where he worked for more than 10 years.
District Attorney David Linn said the case affects "a large number" of mountain area citizens.
"I wanted to ensure the people of eastern Madera (County) are equally represented in the whole of our justice system," Linn said.
Yosemite Bank officials are cooperating with authorities in the investigation.
"We are devastated by the news and we are saddened by the impact on the community, our customers and our employees," said Brad Fisher, senior vice president and regional banking manager for Yosemite Bank.
A Coarsegold resident, Eaves was known in the community, having previously been president of the Oakhurst Chamber of Commerce and president of Oakhurst's Sunrise Rotary. He was a vice president of the bank.
Judge Dale Blea set Eaves' bail at $800,000. Eaves' next hearing is set in Madera Superior Court at Bass Lake for 9:30 a.m. May 24.
Comments