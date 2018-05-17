Community center fundraiser brings the spirit of Johnny Cash alive

It is a surprising moment when a cover band invokes the zeitgeist, spirit and sound of a legend, especially if that legend is Johnny Cash. Raymond's Danny Millsap does just that.
Millsap delivers a compelling, soulful and toe-tapping Cash as he fronts "The Only Johnny Cash Tribute Band," a group he started when he found his gift and noticed how well received his impression was.
"Everyone has a Johnny Cash favorite and there's nothing better than including the audience, encouraging them to sing along and see them dancing in the aisles," said Millsap. "I play music to put smiles on people's faces. "
The Only Johnny Cash Tribute Band will be delivering the next best thing to the "man in black" live, at a fundraiser for the Oakhurst Community Center on Saturday, May 26.
According to the center's facilities manager and caretaker, Cheryln Thomas, few people know the Oakhurst Community Center was willed to Oakhurst by a private citizen, and functions as a non-profit event center with an established board of directors.
"The center is the heart of the town," says Thomas, "where clubs can do fundraisers, citizens can throw their special occasions, and politicians can address the public, so it's important to support it."
The Mountain Community Women, an organization set up to raise funds for the center, will be hosting a bar and all proceeds will go directly back to the venue.
The evening will feature Danny Millsap as Cash, a special appearance by "June Carter" (Christie Kelly), Mike Gentry will accompany on bass guitar , Steve Berned will be on lead guitar and Edward Fritz will play the drums.
Ten percent of ticket sales will be donated to the Oakhurst Community Center.
Tickets will be available at the door and can be purchased in advance at TheOnlyCashTributeBand.com. Show starts at 7 p.m.
