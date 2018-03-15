Chasing Shelby Foundation fundraiser Monday at Panda Express

The Chasing Shelby Foundation, named after 19 year-old Yosemite High graduate Shelby Veater who passed away from complications from Spina Bifida in December of 2016, has collaborated with Panda Express to raise funds for Valley Children’s Hospital.
The fundraising event will take place 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday, March 19, at the Panda Express located at 7685 N. Blackstone in Fresno, in the Villaggio Shopping Center.
The restaurant will donate 20% of sales made during those hours.
“Shelby’s birthday is March 19, and Panda Express was one of her favorite places to eat, especially the orange chicken,” said her mother Nancy Veater.
A flyer has been produced which needs to be presented at Panda Express when ordering. The flyer can be downloaded from www.chasingshelby.org.
