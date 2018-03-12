Sheriff’s log: possible human bones found in North Fork

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office received 74 calls during the week of Mar. 5-11. Below is a sampling of those calls for the Mountain Area.
Oakhurst
☆ Mar. 5: A deputy was dispatched to the 43000 block of Highwway 41 regarding a fraud report. An investigation was conducted and found that a crime of fraud and forgery had been committed. A report was written and evidence was obtained.
☆ Mar. 7: A deputy was dispatched to the 48000 block of Liberty Drive regarding a subject who wanted to turn in an antique firearm for destruction. The firearm taken.
Coarsegold
☆ Mar. 5: A deputy was dispatched to the 37000 block of Ravensbrook Way regarding found property of methamphetamine pipes. A report was written for documentation purposes.
☆ Mar. 6: A deputy was dispatched to the 27000 block of Highway 41 regarding vandalism to a business. A report was taken. Case was closed due to lack of investigative leads.
☆ Mar. 8: A deputy responded to the 31000 block of Road 400 regarding a fight between two minors at an elementary school. A report was taken for informational purpose only.
☆ Mar. 9: Deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 41 and Road 425C for an individual lying face down in the roadway. One male adult was arrested for public intoxication and booked at Madera County Department of Corrections.
☆ Mar. 11: A deputy was dispatched to the 31000 block of Long View Lane East regarding theft of items from a vehicle. Report taken for documentation.
North Fork
☆ Mar. 4: A deputy responded to the 58000 block of Road 225 due to reports of possible human bones found under a tarp. The remains were located and the detective bureau was advised. The case was forwarded for further investigation.
☆ Mar. 5: A deputy was dispatched to the 32000 block of Road 228 regarding a report of burglary. A report was taken and case was closed due to lack of investigative leads.
Ahwahnee
☆ Mar. 7: A deputy was dispatched for a trespassing call reportedly occurring within the 41000 block of Highway 49. During that investigation it was determined the complainant also wanted to report her adult sister voluntarily missing from the same address. The reportedly missing adult was later entered into the NCIC, Missing and Unidentified Persons System.
☆ Mar. 10: A deputy was dispatched to the 44000 block of Femmon Ranch Road regarding a welfare check of an adult female. This incident was determined to be a domestic violence incident. Adult male arrested and booked for domestic violence. The involved female was placed on a mental health hold. The patient was transported by ambulance to a hospital for an evaluation.
