Oakhurst Germanfest is Saturday at community center

The 6th annual Oakhurst Germanfest will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday March 10 at the Oakhurst Community Center.
Sponsored by the Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce, the event will feature authentic German food and a portion of the proceeds will go to the Yosemite High School swim programteam.
According to chamber President Melanie Barker, this year’s event will feature a twist on past year’s Germanfest menus by changing the cuisine to include different food stations where guests can sample from a pretzel bar, salads, Bratwurst, Curry Sausage, Sauerkraut, Berrocks and an amazing dessert bar featuring mini Bundt cakes, black forest cupcakes and Strudel to finish off the evening.
“We are looking forward to the best Germanfest event yet,” Barker said. “We’ve updated and added to the menu, created some signature drinks and we can’t wait to see everyone decked out in their Germanfest best.”
Guests are encouraged to wear a German themed outfit, and those doing so will receive a free ticket good for one beverage of their choice.
Raffle tickets will be sold during the event for the chance to win prizes including a large flat screen television donated by Dr. Robert Brosi.
To make the evening complete, a German Band will perform throughout the evening.
Community center doors open at 6 p.m. with the raffle scheduled to begin at 8.
Tickets cost $35 per person or $240 for a table of 8.
“In the past, this event has sold out, so be sure to purchase your tickets today at the Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce office located at 40061 Highway 49, Branches Books & Gifts in the Old Mill Shopping Center (Vons), or online at oakhurstchamber.com/event/2018-german-fest/.
Sponsors of the event include Platinum Sponsors: Sullivan’s Tire Pros and Vulcan Materials Company. Bronze sponsors are Sierra Tel, Yosemite Bank, Oakhurst Grocery Outlet, Melanie Barker/Keller-Williams, Donaghy Sales, Pacific Pectin, Ameriprise, Donna Dozier/Trendz Salon, Claiborne Lavoie & Associates and Walt Bannon Drilling Inc.
Details: Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce, (559) 683 7766, OakhurstChamber.com.
