“Annie” warms the heart

For those who braved heavy rain and some snow last Friday and Saturday, they were rewarded by the talented 35-member cast performing the Golden Chain Theatre’s first musical of the 2018 season - “Annie - The Musical.”
The iconic role of Annie, a young orphan girl who must live in a miserable orphanage run by the villainess Miss Hannigan (played by Jennifer Janine), is played admirably by Emma Prescott, opposite George Rich, playing Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks during the Great Depression of the 1930s.
Director James Mierkey couldn’t be happier with the opening weekend of the show.
“It was incredible - it’s hard to miss with such a well known show but our performers are doing such an amazing job,” Mierkey said. “I couldn’t be prouder of the cast and crew. This is definitely a show you will not want to miss and we are excited to kick off our wonderful 51st season with such a classic blockbuster like Annie.”
Mierkey wasn’t alone in his assessment of the show.
“This is a must see show - the kids are absolutely amazing,” Bill Miller said after the show.
Karen Scott called the production “beautiful” and said there is “wonderful talent here at the Golden Chain Theatre.”
“They are all doing amazing things here at the Golden Chain,” said Supervisor Tom Wheeler. “An inspiring resource for the people of our mountain community.”
Annie believes her parents left her at the orphanage by mistake, but her seemingly hopeless situation changes dramatically when she is selected to spend some time at the residence of the wealthy munitions industrialist, Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks (played by George Rich). “The show is filled with many heartfelt moments,” said the 13 year old Prescott. “Annie is the spot of sunshine for all the children in the dark and gloomy orphanage.”
Prescott performs three songs as a solist in the show - “Maybe,” “Tomorrow,” and “Same Effect on You.” Her favorite is “Maybe.”
“This is one of world’s best-loved musicals,” Mierkey said. “Come experience this great show as Annie tries to escape the evil plans of Miss Hannigan, her brother Rooster (played by Chase Hagerman) and his girlfriend Lily St Regis (played by Lyric Gianna),” encouraged Mierkey. “You will not be the least bit disappointed when you see this wonderful show.”
“Annie” has become an iconic musical after the original Broadway production opened at New York’s Alvin Theater in April, 1977, and ran for nearly seven years. The show is the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical and the show features some of the greatest musical hits ever performed including “It’s a Hard Knock Life” and “Tomorrow.”
Details: “Annie - The Musical” - Rated: PG - through March 25 - 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 1 p.m. Sundays. Tickets - $17 for general admission, $14 for seniors and $12 for children 12 and under. Reservations at goldenchaintheatre.com. (559) 683-7112.
