Area icon set to close

To the dismay of many area residents and regular customers, the building that once housed the Purple Cow, now known as In My Garden, was sold a few months back and the proprietor, Linda Duerkson, who has been apart of the Cow since 1998 is packing up shop and closing the gift shop.
In My Garden shop owner, Duerkson and her husband Kerwin, first became vendors at the Purple Cow selling homemade birdhouses and feeders in 1998. Three years ago on Jan.1 2015, they took over the shop when Purple Cow icon Charlie Davis decided to retire. The Duerkson’s held on to it’s quaint, magical feel and loyal customers and focused the inventory on less cows and more items for the garden.
Sadly, on the third anniversary of the shop’s take over Kerwin passed away, shortly after the building sold. Duerkson was left struggling to keep the shop afloat and uncertain of its future.
Her son Rodney Fultz returned from the Bay Area to Oakhurst to help (he had been a long time contributor to the charm of the space) and together they have now decided to close the shop.
A bit choked up for his mother’s lose Fultz said, “sometimes the universe alters the path, and it may not make sense or be easy, but you have to go with it and wait for the next thing to unfold.”
For almost 30 years the establishment has been enjoyed by Mountain Area residents and tourists, as they stop in to see the curios and sip warm cider.
A loyal customer and long time Oakhurst resident, Rebecca Jones, remembers her mother taking her to the shop as a child, when her family would make trips to Yosemite.
“It is an icon of Oakhurst, the character and people behind this place always make you feel welcome and warm your heart.”
Charmaine Wilkerson, another resident and customer for the last 20 years echoed the sentiments.
Before I moved to Oakhurst, we would travel to Wawona from Long Beach, my husband knew we would always have to stop here to do some shopping - it’s not just a store, it’s an experience.
It is difficult and emotional for Duerkson to say good-bye to the shop and the community. When asked what she would miss most, Duerkson, misty eyed, pointed to Wilkerson and said, “the people, angels like her.”
The store will be liquidating its inventory at 50% for the next month. The sale begins March 10.
