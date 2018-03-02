China Peak is now open

As snow finally takes the Sierra, on Friday, March 2, China Peak Mountain Resort announced they are open to skiers- and they are hoping for a ski season that lasts through late April.
After giving up on the season entirely the resort posted the following on their website.
"The cruelest move by Mother Nature ... no snow for 75 days, then 4-5 feet of snow in 24 hours with a very limited staff. We are doing everything we can to get ready for today, Chairs 2 & 6 plus the beginner area. Sorry we aren't having a Grand Opening of the new Chair 2, but today's riders will be the first."
The resort will be open from 9 a.m. - 4p.m. Friday through Monday
It is anticipated that parking will be a challenge this weekend. The resort suggest vehicles find plowed areas to park and workers will continue to plow 24 hours a day.
