Snowboarders and skiers ride a chairlift up the mountain at China Peak, located 65 miles east of Fresno, Calif., in the Sierra National Forest. Fresno Bee file
Snowboarders and skiers ride a chairlift up the mountain at China Peak, located 65 miles east of Fresno, Calif., in the Sierra National Forest. Fresno Bee file Sierra Star File Photo
Snowboarders and skiers ride a chairlift up the mountain at China Peak, located 65 miles east of Fresno, Calif., in the Sierra National Forest. Fresno Bee file Sierra Star File Photo

Latest News

China Peak is now open

By Kelly Rausch

krausch@sierrastar.com

March 02, 2018 12:11 PM

As snow finally takes the Sierra, on Friday, March 2, China Peak Mountain Resort announced they are open to skiers- and they are hoping for a ski season that lasts through late April.

After giving up on the season entirely the resort posted the following on their website.

"The cruelest move by Mother Nature ... no snow for 75 days, then 4-5 feet of snow in 24 hours with a very limited staff. We are doing everything we can to get ready for today, Chairs 2 & 6 plus the beginner area. Sorry we aren't having a Grand Opening of the new Chair 2, but today's riders will be the first."

The resort will be open from 9 a.m. - 4p.m. Friday through Monday

It is anticipated that parking will be a challenge this weekend. The resort suggest vehicles find plowed areas to park and workers will continue to plow 24 hours a day.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Get warm with baby chicks

View More Video