Reforestation workshop March 13

Interested Mountain Area residents are invited to a Reforestation Workshop, 6 - 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 13, at the Oakhurst Community Center, 39800 Fresno Flats Road (425B).
At this workshop community members will get to know more about the Cal Fire Forest Improvement Program (CFIP), the benefits of post-disturbance reforestation, and receive resources and information about replanting methods.
A limited number of free seedlings will be available to community members to take home and plant.
The seedlings are being provided through funding from One Tree Planted. Learn more about this organization and the work they do at https://onetreeplanted.org/. Additional support was provided by Madera County, U.S. Forest Service Bass Lake Ranger District, Cal Fire and the El Dorado Resource Conservation District.
This workshop is hosted by a partnership between the Madera County, Cal Fire and the Yosemite/Sequoia Resource Conservation and Development Council (YSRCDC).
