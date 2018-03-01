Highlights from the archives of Area history

50 Years Ago
☆ Oakhurst’s thriving chinchilla industry is completing plans for the third annual Chinchilla Show. The annual show, which has reached international stature in a short space of three years, is expected to attract industry representatives from all over the world. Highlight of the event will be a cornish game hen banquet at the Broken Bit. Note: There were 35 chinchilla ranches in the area at this time.
☆ California Congressmen B. F. Sisk and Harold T. Johnson are marshalling forces for an appeal to increase appropriation to permit the start of construction on Buchanan Dam and Reservoir on the Chowchilla River, and Hidden Dam and Reservoir on the Fresno River. Buchanan Dam is expected to cost $16 million, and Hidden Dam $17 million.
☆ Ad for Ahwahnee Store: Gold Medal Flour 5 lbs. 55 cents; Blue Seal Margarine 6 lbs. 99 cents; Fresh Grade A large eggs 2 dozen 83 cents.
40 Years Ago
☆ An Oriental dinner and “Gong Show” will be held at the V.F.W. Hall in Ahwahnee. Sponsored by the Wasuma Parents Club, the evening will include a meal and entertainment will be provided by area residents, who auditioned for the show a week earlier. Tickets are available at Sierra Grocery or from any parents club member.
☆ Coach Bob Larkins’ 15-player varsity baseball squad are looking forward to this year’s 18-game season, after only having 11 games last year. Righthanders David Yeargan and Chad Standlee, who pitched the Badgers to their wins last year, are back. Senior Jeff Colburn will be a third starter and Dennis Porter, a junior, will relieve.
30 Years Ago
☆ Senator Alan Cranston has introduced a commemorative resolution designating April 21, 1988 as California conservationist John Muir’s 150th birthday anniversary. An identical resolution will be introduced in the House of Representatives by Rep. George Miller. “John Muir Day is a fitting tribute to a man who wholeheartedly believed in protecting nature and who worked tirelessly to see his dreams become a reality,” Cranston said.
☆ Three of the five members of the YUHSD Board of Trustees have been targeted for recall by a group of citizens who oppose their action in Principal Jim Fraysier’s dismissal.
20 Years Ago
☆ Kati Franck, a 1997 Yosemite High School graduate and standout softball pitcher, has been named to FastPitch World’s 1997 High School All-American All-State Selections. She is one of eight California players to be recognized. This is the second year Kati has received this honor. It was bestowed on her after her junior year as well. She is now a freshman at California State University at Fullerton, where she is slated to be a starting pitcher on this year’s softball team.
☆ The monthly Family Style Basque dinner at the Elks Lodge will be served Friday. The five course dinner is traditionally served on long tables with diners sitting along both sides. Wine and Basque bread is followed by pots of soup and beans placed on the tables, from which the diners serve themselves. These are followed by two different salads, vegetables, and potatoes. The main course may be Basque beef tongue or braised steak with mushrooms. Homemade coconut cream pie tops off the meal.
☆ The 40 people who were employees of WorldPlay Entertainment in Oakhurst found themselves jobless and the company doors locked last week. This action was taken by the parent company, America Online (AOL), that has cut a total of 105 jobs as part of its plan to fold AOL Studios into the rest of the company.
Comments