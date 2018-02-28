Deadline nears for teacher lay-offs

The Yosemite Unified School District board of trustees is facing a March 15 deadline to issue layoff notices to district teachers, and with that date rapidly approaching, the board has not yet taken formal action on the layoffs necessary to balance the district’s budget.
Many in the audience of about 50 at a special board meeting on Monday, Feb. 26, anticipated the announcement of the layoffs, however no action was taken, with another special board meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 5, in the Yosemite High School library.
At the request of the district, a Fiscal Crisis and Management Assistance Team was brought to the district last fall prior to Madera County Superintendent of Schools Cecilia A. Massetti changing the district’s 2017-18 self-certified financial First Interim Report from “Qualified” to “Negative.”
The report , released in February, shows the district spending in excess of $2.3 million over revenue for the 2017-18 fiscal year and over $1.7 and $1.5 million for 2018-19 and 2019-20, respectively.
“Many factors have contributed to the district’s budget crisis, including an overall decline in average daily attendance (ADA) since 2013-14, increased payments for outstanding certificates of participation (COPs) that have included only interest until this year, ongoing deficit spending, and lack of expenditure reductions as overall ongoing costs increase,” according to the report.
As a result of an organizational and staffing study done by FCMAT, the district was advised to add staffing to the Business Services Department.
“Operational processes and procedures in business were lacking or nonexistent in significant areas,” the report warns. “These deficiencies did not begin with the current administration, but have existed for some time. Many put the district at risk because of weak or nonexistent internal controls.”
At Monday’s special meeting, Steve Carney, Chief Business and Administrative Services Officer with the Madera County Office of Education, updated the board on anticipated district revenue increases and decreases in light of the state’s current budget projections.
Based on the most recent information from the state, it is anticipated the district would see $855,000 in one time monies, Carney said. Included is $471,000 from the Local Control Funding Formula being fully funded two years before the original 2021 target date. While the district has already budgeted for that in 2017-18, the dollars would not be received until next year.
The LCFF formula determines school funding based on a per-pupil grant which varies by grade level and supplemental funding based on the district’s percentage of low-income students, English language learners and foster children.
Carney said many of these projections may change with the governor’s May revision of the proposed state budget.
The Cost Of Living Adjustment (COLA) from the state for 2018-19 is anticipated to be 2.51% and 2.8% for 2019-20, above the 1.5% annual step and column salary increases, Carney said. But increases in the district’s statutory contributions to certificated (teachers) and classified (bus drivers, maintenance, grounds) employee retirement systems, STRS and PERS, would quickly eat into that COLA.
District contributions to STRS rise by 1.85% in 2018-19 and 1.85% and .97% in the two following years, topping out at 19.1%.
District contributions for PERS obligations will increase 2.65% in 2018-19 and 2.7% and 3% in the two years after that and continue to increase for another two years, reaching 26.1%.
Carney noted the district saw savings of $291,000 during the first portion of the fiscal year, the result of unfilled staff positions. Once those positions are filled, less savings would be realized.
Unknown is the impact of the new federal tax plan on YUSD’s budget. Another factor affecting YUSD’ bottom line is Madera Unified School District opening a new high school just 12 miles from Raymond Granite High School, a necessary small school which generates annual revenue of $553,000 for YUSD. That new school will be located at Road 26 and Martin Street in Madera.
When Minarets High School opened, another of YUSD’s necessary small schools, Foothill High School in Coarsegold, had to be closed because it was less than 15 miles from another high school. The district is allowed to keep the necessary school open for one year after the new school opens. Raymond Granite will be fully funded for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 fiscal years but it is unknown if it will be funded in 2020-21.
