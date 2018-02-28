Emma Prescott has the lead role in “Annie - The Musical” opening its 12 show run Friday at the Golden Chain Theatre. Annie and her friend Sandy, are surrounded by girls from the orphanage. The iconic Broadway hit first opened in New York’s Alvin Theatre in April, 1977, and includes two of the most famous Broadway musical songs ever performed, “It’s a Hard Knock Life,” and “Tomorrow.” Steve Montalto Special to Sierra Star